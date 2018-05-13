Catholic Nuns Arrested For Torturing 60 Children In Columbia

Two Catholic nuns have been arrested for torturing at least 60 children under their care at a home in Colombia.

It has been alleged all that the nuns burnt the children’s skin and shoved their faces in toilets at the home which has been nicknamed the hell house by neighbors and local media.

Newsweek reports: Sor Ines Perez and Rosa Elivra Trochez Joagui ran the Santa Clara Rebirth Home in the southwest Colombian city of Popayan. According to authorities, children in their care were repeatedly burned on their hands and had their heads shoved in toilets as a form of punishment. Authorities began an investigation after neighbors heard the children screaming and called police, according to El Tiempo.

Both nuns have denied the charges of aggravated torture, with the alleged crimes dating between 2014 and 2017. The scores of children who lived at the home have all been relocated to other welfare sites, according to the country’s Office of Attorney General.

According to El Tiempo, the nuns’ organization had already been closed once before, but had been allowed to reopen. In a statement to the paper, Perez said conditions at the home were exacerbated by the inadequate resources provided by the Colombian Institute of Family Well-Being (ICBF), a public youth welfare agency. The ICBF did not immediately return Newsweek’s request for comment.