Chinese Govt. Killed CIA Spies After Hacking Hillary Clinton’s Emails

Hillary Clinton’s gross negligence and criminal actions may have led to the deaths of 20 CIA agents in China.

The Chinese government killed or imprisoned between 18-20 CIA operatives in China from 2010 to 2012 – as a direct result of intelligence they obtained via hacked Clinton emails.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: At the same time a Chinese-owned company operating in the Washington, D.C., area hacked Hillary Clinton’s private server throughout her term as secretary of state.

The Chinese government was obtaining Hillary Clinton’s emails in real time.

Her criminal behavior severely damaged US foreign policy.

And the FBI refused to act.

The Chinese government murdered or imprisoned 18-20 CIA sources from 2010 to 2012 while Feinstein had a Chinese spy as her office manager.

Business Insider reported:

China killed or imprisoned 18 to 20 CIA sources from 2010 to 2012, hobbling U.S. spying operations in a massive intelligence breach whose origin has not been identified, the New York Times reported on Saturday.

Investigators remain divided over whether there was a spy within the Central Intelligence Agency who betrayed the sources or whether the Chinese hacked the CIA’s covert communications system, the newspaper reported, citing current and former U.S. officials.

The Chinese killed at least a dozen people providing information to the CIA from 2010 through 2012, dismantling a network that was years in the making, the newspaper reported.

One was shot and killed in front of a government building in China, three officials told the Times, saying that was designed as a message to others about working with Washington.

The breach was considered particularly damaging, with the number of assets lost rivaling those in the Soviet Union and Russia who perished after information passed to Moscow by spies Aldrich Ames and Robert Hanssen, the report said. Ames was active as a spy in the 1980s and Hanssen from 1979 to 2001.

The CIA declined to comment when asked about the Times report on Saturday.