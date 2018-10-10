Christine Blasey Ford Nominated For Award Over Kavanaugh Allegations

Christine Blasey Ford is now being honored with an award for making unsubstantiated allegations about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Dr. Ford, who falsely accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault in high school, has been nominated for a Distinguished Alumna Award from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for going public.

Bizpacreview.com reports: The nomination letter claims the move is “not about partisan politics,” but is about “recognizing that the simple act of speaking one’s truth, especially when that truth involves sexual assault, is an act of bravery.”

Ford was nominated by Dr. Jennifer Ho, an English professor at UNC where Ford herself graduated in 1988 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

What Dr. Blasey Ford did on September 27, 2018 was something that was extraordinary in how ordinary it was: she told the truth about a sexual assault she experienced when she was fifteen years old at the hands of Judge Brett Kavanaugh,” Ho wrote, referring to the California professor’s testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“Dr. Blasey Ford giving her testimony, speaking truth to power, was an inspiration for so many of us,” she continued. “Her accomplishment is to be an alumna of integrity, who despite great personal cost to herself and her family told her story of her sexual assault and emboldened others to also find the courage to speak out against injustice.”

The UNC Distinguished Alumna/Alumnus Award “recognizes alumni for outstanding contributions to humankind,” according to the UNC Alumni Association website.

Some signatures supporting the letter were apparently deleted or tampered with, leading Ho to disable public editing as she indicated in the letter. She has also received hate mail and demands for the school to fire her, according to CNN.

“During her testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, (Ford) spoke about how her first few years of college were difficult,” Ho told CNN. “So as a University of North Carolina professor, it was a reminder that I have students in the classroom who could be really struggling with things besides my course material.”

“I did this because I believe she told the truth,” Ho added. “In another life, Blasey Ford could have shared this information with one of her faculty.”

“I did this for the students,” she said.

Just as Ford’s allegations and Kavanaugh’s denials divided the nation – and the Senate that confirmed him – the proposed award sparked divided reaction on Twitter.

