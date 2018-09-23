Clinton Aide Promised Blasey Ford ‘Kavanaugh Defeat’ In July

A former Clinton aide who is now “advising” Christine Blasey Ford predicted in July that a “strategy will emerge” that will defeat Brett Kavanaugh.

“I do think that over the coming days and weeks there will be a strategy that will emerge, and I think it’s possible that that strategy might ultimately defeat the nominee,” Ricki Seidman said in a July phone call recorded by GOP officials.

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: The timing of Seidman’s comments are impeccable for someone who did not have foreknowledge of Ford’s coming accusations. Reportedly, the letter in which Ford accused Kavanaugh – yet to be released to the public – was delivered to Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) in July. In her infinite wisdom, Feinstein sat on the accusation until after the confirmation hearings were finished.

“Whether or not it ultimately defeats the nominee, it will, I think, help people understand why it’s so important that they vote,” she continued.

According to a Daily Caller report, this is the third time that Seidman has been involved in an effort to halt a Supreme Court confirmation.

“She cut her teeth running attack ads against Robert Bork, a nomination that was eventually derailed. She then moved to Democratic Sen. Ted Kennedy’s office, where she was instrumental in convincing Anita Hill to go public with her claim that Clarence Thomas sexually harassed her, the report said.

When she was not busy trying to destroy Constitutionally-appointed judges, Seidman was working for the “who’s who” of worst Democrats ever elected.

“Ricki took a leave of absence in 2008 to work for President Obama’s general election campaign, serving as Vice President Joe Biden’s communications director,” according to her biography for TDS Communications, where she now works. “In the spring and summer of 2009, she assisted the White House in the successful confirmation effort for President Obama’s first nominee to the Supreme Court, Sonia Sotomayor.”

She was the White House Deputy Communications Director and Counselor to the Chief of Staff under Clinton.

Another incredible coincidence in the Ford/Kavanaugh saga.