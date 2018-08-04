CNN Boss Orders ‘Blackout’ Over Chicago Unrest; Warns “It Will Hurt Democrats”

CNN boss Jeff Zucker has ordered a complete blackout of the violence and unrest in Chicago, warning staffers that reporting on it will hurt the Democrats in the midterms and embarrass former President Obama.

According to sources within the network, the CNN president is worried that Obama’s legacy will be forever tarnished if the American public learn about the true horrors of what is going on in Chicago.

🚨BREAKING: According to sources CNN's Jeff Zucker has ordered a complete blackout of the violence and unrest in Chicago. Stating that it will hurt Democrats in the midterms and cause personal embarrassment to former President Obama…..developing pic.twitter.com/vdfqz5bMtF — ❌🚨Josh Cornett🚨❌ (@therealcornett) August 3, 2018

At least eight people have been wounded in city shootings on Friday alone, Chicago police have confirmed. Despite the deteriorating situation, the last time CNN reported on Chicago was on July 15th, when protests erupted across the city.

Chicagotribune.com reports: A 21-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk with a group when a black sedan approached, and someone fired shots in their direction. The victim was hit on the right side of his torso, and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Another shooting happened around 3:10 p.m. in the South Shore neighborhood in the 7600 block of South Kingston Avenue.

Details about the circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately available, but police said a 23-year-old man suffered a wound to the arm. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Another person was shot shortly before 1:55 p.m. on the Far South Side in the Roseland neighborhood.

Police responded to a call of shots fired, and found a 25-year-old man with three gunshot wounds to the back. He was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

About 9:15 a.m., a person was shot in the 5500 block of South Marshfield Avenue in the city’s West Englewood neighborhood, said Chicago Fire Dept. spokesman Larry Merritt.

The victim, a 29 year old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the right hip when an assailant in a grey car fired, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where police said he was in serious condition.

About 8:45 a.m., three men, 22, 32 and 45, were shot in the 2800 block of West Flournoy Street in the Lawndale neighborhood, according to Officer Patrick McGinnis, a police spokesman.

Earlier, police said it happened in the 2900 block of West Arthington Street.

They were sitting on crates on the sidewalk near the corner when two gunmen who were in a northbound, dark-colored Dodge Charger opened fire, McGinnis said.

The 22-year-old was in critical condition at Mount Sinai with a gunshot wound to the head and several others to his body, the 32-year-old was shot to his body but his condition had stabilized at Stroger and the older man was shot in the right hand and was also stable at Stroger, McGinnis said.

The Charger, which had a total of four males in it, continued on Francisco and then sped away east on Harrison.

A domestic-related shooting happened about 7:30 a.m. in the 8200 block of South Coles Avenue in South Chicago, McGinnis said.

The victim, a 38-year-old man, was shot several times during an argument by a man he knows. He was taken in serious condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

No one was in custody.