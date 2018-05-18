CNN To Permanently Close Its Doors As Ratings Plunge 30 Percent

CNN is on the verge of permanently closing its doors after its ratings collapsed even more than last week, falling a staggering 30 percent in the second week of May.

While Fox News increased its total viewers by a healthy 6 percent and MSNBC held steady, CNN’s viewership took a nosedive, signalling that the failing news network may be about to come to an abrupt end.

Breitbart.com reports: While no one in the media want to talk about it, CNN’s relentless fake news sprees have not only created a massive credibility problem for the hate network, the far-left cable channel’s ratings crisis is even more severe.

CNN lies.

Numbers do not…

Last week, during the all-important primetime hours, CNN was only able to average 844K total viewers. During this same week last year, CNN averaged 1.191 million. That is a -29 percent collapse.

CNN’s average total day viewers disintegrated by -25 percent, 841K compared to 635K.

In other words, throughout the day last week, CNN could only attract an average of 635,000 total viewers.

Fox News, however, is thriving. Last week, Fox averaged 2.487 million primetime viewers, nearly three times that of CNN’s 844K, and 1.463 million total day viewers, more than twice CNN’s 635K.

While MSNBC is in a distant second place behind Fox, it is still leaving CNN in the dust with an average of 1.667 million primetime viewers and 913K total day viewers.

Incredibly, CNN’s second week of May this year was even worse than the first week, which was already catastrophic. During week one, CNN attracted a dismal 859K primetime viewers, but that was still better than week two, which dropped even further to 844K. In total day viewers, the anti-Trump channel dipped from a ruinous week one of just 649K viewers to an even more ruinous week two of 635K.

Compared to the full month of May last year, the Stormy Daniels Network is collapsing even more in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demo.

During the full month of May 2017, CNN average 399K demo viewers during primetime. Last week that number collapsed a whopping -35 percent to just 259K. In total day, the damage was -34 percent, from 274K demo viewers to a humiliating 183K.

By comparison, Fox News averaged 492K demo viewers during primetime (almost double CNN) and 296K demo viewers during the total day.

MSNBC averaged 326K demo viewers during primetime and 190K during total day.

The third week of May is already looking like it could be even worse for CNN. On Monday, despite the massive news surrounding the opening of the American embassy in Jerusalem, CNN averaged a dismal 643K total day viewers, compared to Fox and MSNBC’s 1.76 million and 1.13 million, respectively.

During primetime Monday, CNN could only attract a scant 765K total viewers. Fox nearly quadrupled CNN with 2.89 million viewers. MSNBC more than doubled CNN with 1.93 million.

The bottom line is that CNN’s ongoing and well-documented credibility crisis has now come home to roost as a five-alarm ratings crisis.