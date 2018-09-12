Colin Kaepernick, Who Praises Communism, Now Selling T-Shirts For $175

Colin Kaepernick, who enjoys singing the praises of communist leaders while promoting anti-capitalist views, has just started selling a new range of non-name brand T-shirts with the eye-watering price tag of $175.

It seems as though the millions Nike is paying Kaepernick to front their new campaign, and the millions more he stands to make through royalties of his endorsed Nike apparel sales, just isn’t enough for this die-hard anti-capitalist.

To be sure, America is a capitalist nation and Colin Kaepernick is free to make as much as can through any legal means he can find, including sucking people’s wallets dry for non-name brand apparel that is more expensive than actual name brand merchandise.

But it does demonstrate what kind of a man Colin Kaepernick really is.

In a conference call interview with reporters two years ago, Kaepernick defended a shirt featuring Fidel Castro that he wore during a news conference in which he defended his decision to sit out the national anthem for the first time, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Kaepernick was confronted about the shirt by a reporter, who is “from a family of Cuban exiles” who, unlike the pampered former footballer, know first-hand what Communism is really like.

In the heated conversation, Kaepernick sang Castro’s praises, and spoke about Cuba as though it is a communist utopian paradise, while at the same time slamming America as a nation run by capitalist oppressors.

Fast forward two years and Kaepernick is still talking the same way about America. One thing has changed though. The former 49er and new face of Nike is making more money than ever before.

Not content with raking in the millions from Nike’s latest divisive advertising campaign, Kaepernick has also launched his own brand of streetwear that will compete with Nike. The new T-shirts — bearing his name emblazoned across the back — are being sold at prices high enough to make the average Communist Cuban choke on his rice and beans.

This just goes to show what kind of a man Kaepernick really is — a disloyal character who will backstab the company that has endorsed him and fully exploit our nation’s capitalist system while railing against the very economic system that has so enriched his purportedly oppressed and utterly pathetic self.