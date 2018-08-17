College Student Denied Admission Because He Followed Alex Jones

Liberals have been patting themselves on the back and praising themselves as the party of tolerance for decades, but it appears they are only tolerant if you agree with them — and stay well away from Alex Jones.

According to reports, an American college student was just denied admission to a top university for the simple fact that he followed Alex Jones, founder of InfoWars, on Twitter.

The college student had never re-tweeted or “liked” any of Alex Jones’ content. He simply followed the InfoWars host on the social media platform.

Now that the left-wing is feeling emboldened by the banning of Alex Jones and InfoWars, it seems who you follow on social media is more important to college admissions than the actual merit of their students.

Natural News reports: Bradley Shear, of Shear on Social Media Law, Life & Tech, writes that he recently had a 17-year-old client that was discriminated against by an affluent university over following Alex Jones on Twitter.

“My client, a teenager expected to talk about his stellar grades, top test scores, amazing extracurricular activities and volunteer work, but the interviewer focused on who he was connecting with online. My client had never “liked” or re-tweeted any of Mr. Jones’ content. His alleged ‘transgression’ was that he followed Mr. Jones on Twitter. That was it,” Shear writes.

This blatant political discrimination prompted the teen’s parents to seek legal counsel. According to Shear, the college did not want to receive any negative backlash for the actions of a member on the admissions committee and the issue was resolved quickly. But, that may not always be the case.

Is the Left offended enough yet?

Recall this: Last year, 10 would-be Harvard students had their admission revoked because they were part of a Facebook messaging group called “Harvard memes for horny bourgeois teens.” The group shared memes, some of which were deemed “offensive” by Harvard officials. Ten students ended up losing their spots at the Ivy league school because they were sharing memes online with their friends.

The inanity of ousting students over memes cannot be stated enough. Memes are meant in jest. They are pictures with funny words on them. As the definition of a meme describes, “an amusing or interesting item (such as a captioned picture or video) or genre of items that is spread widely online especially through social media.” Harvard rescinded these applicants’ admission not because of their academic merits but simply because of their sense of humor, and perhaps their political leanings.

All of this just smacks of China’s latest authoritarian advancement, the social credit score system. Under the social credit system, Chinese citizens can find themselves banned from traveling, unable to buy property or even unable to send their children to private school — all because they’ve been blacklisted under the government’s social credit system.

This is where we are headed if the always-offended Left continues to grow.

The notion that “being offended” by someone’s sense of politics or humor is enough to warrant barring someone from a university is simply unacceptable. The new moral high ground of the left-wing is to simply be offended by everything conservatives say and do, and then impede their rights in the name of protecting the public.

The new war on “hate speech” has given leftists carte blanche to censor and ostracize anyone who challenges their authoritarian narrative. Even Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg himself has admitted before Congress that he cannot define “hate speech.” But yet, the term “hate speech” is being used by the Left as a tool to take down conservatives across the board.

InfoWars and Alex Jones are under attack right now because of some phony crime that Big Tech can’t even describe. Where does it end?