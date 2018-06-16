Disfigured Pedophile Says He Got Hooked On Child Porn Because Of His Appearance

A disfigured pedophile who claims he got hooked on child porn after he became a recluse to hide from people’s stares has now been re-arrested for the same offense.

Joshua Glen Box was charged with possessing and receiving abusive child porn images of children under 12 this month, three years after he was previously jailed for sharing images of child porn.

Metro reports: During his 2015 trial, jurors were told that Box, 35, hid himself away because of his appearance, and spent his time browsing child porn.

He has been downloading the abuse images for the past 20 years, and was found to have 2,500 pictures and 450 videos on his hard drive when cops forensically examined it in 2015.

Box’s facial injuries have reportedly left him suicidal, although the reason for his disfigurement has not been disclosed.

He was first jailed in August 2015 while living in Springdale, North Carolina, and moved to Fayetteville, Ar., shortly after being released in May.

But he was arrested by cops there less than a month later, and is now set to stand trial on August 7.