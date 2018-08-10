Dutch Politician Commits Suicide After Claiming She Was Raped By ‘Muslim Gang’

A Dutch anti-immigrant politician has taken her own life after claiming she was raped by a ‘Muslim gang’

Willie Dille, 53, a city councilor in The Hague and member of the anti-immigrant Freedom Party committed suicide on Wednesday, not long after posting a video on Facebook in which she claimed she was gang-raped by Muslims as part of an intimidation campaign.

The video, which showed a pale and thin-looking Dille looking around nervously, was removed from social media soon after it went online.

On it Dille said that she had been kidnapped, raped and assaulted by a group of Muslims on March 15th last year, the day of the municipal elections, ‘because they wanted me to keep quiet in the Hague city council’

In February 2016, Dille shared a video on Facebook saying that a nuclear bomb should be dropped on Muslims, after which she was widely slammed for hate speech.

RT reports: Dille served as an MP for the anti-immigrant Freedom Party from 2010-2012 before returning to her seat on The Hague city council. The party’s leader, Geert Wilders, is an outspoken critic of Islam. The suicide was confirmed by local Freedom Party leader Karen Gerbrands who said Dille “could no longer bear what had happened to her and the reactions she had had.”

Appearing distressed and looking around nervously as she spoke, Dille said in the video that the gang demanded her silence during council debates and that she had recently received a death threat warning that “we will soon cut your throat and let you bleed to death.”

“I just want the world to know the truth. 15 March 2017 I was kidnapped, raped and assaulted by a group of Muslims because they wanted me to keep quiet in the Hague city council,” she said in the video. March 15th last year was the day of the parliamentary elections. “After it happened, I did not tell anyone, I just did my debates the next day.”

She added that she was leaving politics because she was afraid that someone might hurt her children. “I cannot live with that. They don’t like women at all. They don’t like me at all,” she said. “That’s why I decided to stop.”

The video was removed shortly after it was posted online.

Police confirmed to RT that Dille posted the video on social media on August 6 and died on August 8. They also said that authorities had contact with Dille “on multiple occasions in the past period, concerning the incidents she claimed had happened to her.

“We can confirm that Ms. Dille never filed a formal complaint,” the police said, adding that officers advised her “several times” to proceed with one. “But for reasons not known to us, [she] didn’t. Neither did she provide us with details about the incident to enable us to commence an investigation.”

In a statement released on Twitter, Wilders said he was shocked by Dille’s death and that she would be missed “enormously.”

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte also expressed his condolences, adding that he was in “close contact” with Hague mayor Pauline Krikke and Ferdinand Grapperhaus, Minister of Justice and Security.