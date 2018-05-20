Earth Records Two Years Of Record-Breaking Cooling – Media Blackout

Global average temperatures have dropped by more than half a degree Celsius since President Trump took office and removed the United States from the Paris Global Climate Accord, laying waste to the climate alarmists such as Al Gore who claimed the earth would continue heating up at an unsustainable rate.

NASA data shows that global temperatures have dropped sharply over the past two years. Not that you’d know it, since there has been a total media blackout on the news. Mainstream media is refusing to report on the news because it will embarrass them after years of cheerleading for the climate alarmist camp.

Does that make NASA and mainstream media global cooling deniers?

Writing in Real Clear Markets, Aaron Brown looked at the official NASA global temperature data and noticed something surprising. From February 2016 to February 2018, “global average temperatures dropped by 0.56 degrees Celsius.” That, he notes, is the biggest two-year drop in the past century.

“The 2016-2018 Big Chill,” he writes,“was composed of two Little Chills, the biggest five month drop ever (February to June 2016) and the fourth biggest (February to June 2017). A similar event from February to June 2018 would bring global average temperatures below the 1980s average.”

Remarkably, no mainstream media outlet deemed this extraordinary news worthy of a single article or mention.

GWPF reports: They did, however, find time to report on such things as tourism’s supposed impact on climate change, how global warming will supposedly generate more hurricanes this year, and threaten fish habitats, and make islands uninhabitable. They wrote about a UN official saying that “our window of time for addressing climate change is closing very quickly.”

Reporters even found time to cover a group that says they want to carve President Trump’s face into a glacier to prove climate change “is happening.”

You get the picture.

Mainstream news covered stories that repeated what climate change advocates like Al Gore have been saying ad nauseam for decades.

What’s more, journalists are perfectly willing to jump on any individual weather anomaly — or even a picture of a starving polar bear — as proof of global warming. (We haven’t seen any stories pinning Hawaii’s recent volcanic activity on global warming yet, but won’t be surprised if someone tries to make the connection.)

We’ve noted this refusal to cover inconvenient scientific findings many times in this space over the years.

Hiding The Evidence

There was the study published in the American Meteorological Society’s Journal of Climate showing that climate models exaggerate global warming from CO2 emissions by as much as 45%. It was ignored.

Then there was the study in the journal Nature Geoscience that found that climate models were faulty, and that, as one of the authors put it, “We haven’t seen that rapid acceleration in warming after 2000 that we see in the models.”

Nor did the press see fit to report on findings from the University of Alabama-Huntsville showing that the Earth’s atmosphere appears to be less sensitive to changing CO2 levels than previously assumed.

How about the fact that the U.S. has cut CO2 emissions over the past 13 years faster than any other industrialized nation? Or that polar bear populations are increasing? Or that we haven’t seen any increase in violent weather in decades?

Crickets.

Reporters no doubt worry that covering such findings will only embolden “deniers” and undermine support for immediate, drastic action.

But if fears of catastrophic climate change on earth are warranted — which we seriously doubt — ignoring things like the rapid cooling in the past two years carries an even bigger risk.