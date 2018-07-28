Elite Wife Blows Whistle On Pedophile Ring ‘At Highest Heights’

The widow of a high-level politician has blown the whistle on her late husband claiming he was part of a international political pedophile ring that went to “the highest heights you can imagine.”

Anihera Zhou Black has bravely come forward in an exclusive interview with The New Zealand Herald saying that her late husband was involved in an elite pedophile ring that went “deep and wide,” spanning the four corners of the globe.

“These people aren’t just laborers and workers at fast food restaurants,” Black says.

“These people are in suits, they are people in power,” she added.

According to Zhou Black’s stomach-churning, Facebook live broadcast, her husband was also a pedophile involved at the very highest levels of government.

Zhou Black, 49 said her difficult decision to expose her late husband as a Satanic pedophile was intended to give victims of abuse the strength to come forward.

Black also revealed that her late husband used their marriage as a ‘disguise’ to mask his pedophilia and horrific child abuse — a common tactic employed by political pedophiles all over the world.

#WATCH Anihera Black speaks for the first time on TV #SHARE #MUSTWATCH It’s been one week since Ani Black released a video on social media alleging that her late ex-husband Awanuiarangi Black was a paedophile and that there were paedophile and sex rings in Tauranga and throughout Aotearoa. It’s the first time Ani has sat down to do a TV interview. However not everyone agrees with Ani’s allegations – we also spoke to those supporting Awanuiarangi Black. Posted by Marae on Saturday, July 14, 2018

The couple met when they were young and were in a steady relationship by 18. He went on to become a highly regarded pillar of the Bay of Plenty community and was quickly propelled to the national political stage.

“Our relationship is one where I never had a voice through our marriage. I had been conditioned, groomed, to be the quiet wife.“

The New Zealand Herald reports: The truth, as she now believes it to be, had to fight against his “grooming” of her to play a role which covered who he really was.

“I had painted a picture of who he was and along with everybody else, it was a picture he wanted us to see.

“I had held onto that with everything I had, supported everything he did and let him go off and do kaupapa and I looked after our children and looked after our household and just did what I had to do to support him.”

Now, she believed he had used their marriage as a mask for his “private life” – one that included affairs with consenting adults, abuse against children and large amounts of alcohol.

“He did admit to me that he thought he was rangatira and he thought he was entitled to have women wherever he slept for the night. That might have rolled a few hundred years ago but it’s not what I signed up for.

“He was never ever faithful. Prostitutes, orgies, group sex – all of it.“

And there were children, she said.

The youngest victim to have emerged was someone who had said they were aged 8 when sexually abused by Awanui Black.

Zhou Black said the couple separated in 2012, during which time he admitted affairs and using pre-teen pornography.

There was a reconciliation a year later but the time away gave Zhou Black a voice she felt she never had and the reunion never worked.

In 2014, they separated again and stayed apart.

Zhou Black said during these time she would yearn for him to tell her the truth.

Her sister said it was an impossible request because, once a string of marital infidelities was swept aside, the truth was much darker and far worse. “The sad thing with Awa is that he knew if he told her the truth, there was no going back from that. He knew what the outcome of that was.”

Anihera Zhou Black said in the time which followed there came disclosures, and events which occurred that answered questions in her mind from her years married to Awanui Black.

It had led her to believe there was a “ring” of people who – with her former husband – had preyed on children.

She said she would be speaking with police but believed an independent investigation could be necessary as one of those she believed was involved had been a police officer.

“We don’t know where the cover-up will begin. There are compromised police here in Tauranga that are part of that ring. I know of one.”

She would also not name a number of suspected victims, again because it could jeopardise the police inquiry.

“It’s an unknown figure, to be honest. I have knowledge of some but whoever else is out there, we’ve just had so many people come through our lives.”

Zhou Black said Black had been abused as a child and the experience had warped his actions.

In the days after her former husband’s death, Zhou Black had a number of shocks, including childhood friends of her husband’s telling her of abuse he had suffered as a boy.

There was also physical evidence left on his mobile phone, which had been passed to her. On it was a photograph of a naked teenage girl – sent by the girl at his encouragement.

Tiakitai-Turi said: “They were communicating and he was grooming her at that stage.”

There had already been disclosures which led to this point and overnight had come more.

“Things are tumbling out all over the place. Revelations, and people talking about things. In my mind, retrospectively, you can start to see a pattern.”

Prior to his death, there was a genuine fear among victims of stepping forward.

“People were really afraid to talk. Some still are.”

Tiakitai-Turi said his mana and standing in the community silenced victims who doubted they would be believed.

“With particular victims, there were things he could do that made those victims not ever want to speak. And part of that was his status. Who would you believe? That (victim) or the guy with the status.

“Tiakitai-Turi said many of those who were close to Awanui Black who had expressed anger were struggling with questions over their own friendship and judgment.

She said they would be asking themselves, “How could I get it so wrong?”.

But she said everyone – herself included – had made the same mistake.

There are now growing calls from Bay of Plenty community leaders for police to investigate the claims.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council chairman Doug Leeder said the allegations were extremely serious in nature.

“I think it is only appropriate that the respective authorities look into what has been alleged, which I am in no doubt they will do,” he said.

A police spokesperson said they were aware of the video and would be seeking further information about the allegations.