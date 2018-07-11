Ex UK Ambassador To Syria Warns Another ‘Fake Chemical Attack’ Will Trigger Major Crisis

The former UK ambassador to Syria has warned that there is a real risk that the West will use another staged chemical attack to justify action in Syria which would spark an extremely dangerous crisis.

Speaking on Russia Today’s CrossTalk Peter Ford warned that as people were focused on a potential crisis in the occupied Golan Heights, the real danger would emerge from another false flag chemical attack.

RT reports: Yet, the real threat of escalation comes from the potential of another “Douma-like situation,” the ex-envoy said, referring to April’s alleged gas attack in a besieged rebel stronghold in Eastern Ghouta, which resulted in US-led airstrikes against the Syrian government’s military and scientific facilities.

“We’re in danger of looking at the wrong flashpoint. It’s not the Golan. The real potential flashpoint is a return to a Douma-like situation,” Ford said.

“Remember in April, we were close to World War 3. We were talking in those terms. And the same scenario could be reproduced at any moment, but most likely it will be reproduced when the moment comes for the siege of Idlib, which is some months down the track.

“But it’s perfectly foreseeable that the same conditions will be produced, and I believe there will be another fake chemical attack, which will trigger a really dangerous crisis.”

Notably, the US-led missile attack on Syria was conducted without waiting for a formal investigation to determine if chemical weapons had actually been used – and if so, who was to blame.

The first Western journalist to reach Douma, Robert Fisk, filed a report which raised serious doubts about the veracity of the claims made by the Western-backed White Helmets, who provided videos and photographs allegedly showing the aftermath of the gas attack.

His skepticism was later confirmed by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), which stated in a recent report that there were no traces of chemical weapons found in samples they took from the town. However, samples from two sites tested positive for chlorine, but the concentration and source of the chlorine has yet to be determined.

The threat of “another Douma” is especially worrying because with fewer and fewer cards to play in Syria, Washington may be looking for any excuse to directly intervene in the all-but-over conflict.

“I don’t think the Americans have much to negotiate with in Syria. The boots on the ground are very limited in numbers, effectively they’re just a tripwire,” Ford said.

“The pro-US forces in the south are in the process of being rolled up. That only leaves the north, the Idlib area which is dominated, in terms of external support, by Turkey, not the US.”

The former diplomat also noted that Trump’s preoccupation with Iran seems to be geared towards making the Israelis happy, and that it’s not clear whether or not he’d actually go through with a military attack on Iran.