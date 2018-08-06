Facebook, YouTube Apple & Spotify Ban Infowars’ Alex Jones

All but one of the major content platforms have banned American conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for ‘promoting violence and hate speech’

Whatever you think about Alex Jones, today he was undeniably the victim of collusion by the big tech giants.

A few hours after Facebook announced it had permanently banned Infowars, YouTube also terminated Jones’s channel on its platform

Streaming services Apple and Spotify have also removed Jone’s daily podcasts.

The social media giant shut down InfoWars’ page saying the conservative news outlet used hate speech. Paul Joseph Watson, an editor at the website said Facebook failed to say what the offending posts were.

Facebook has permanently BANNED Infowars. For unspecified “hate speech”. They didn’t even tell us what the offending posts were. This sets a chilling precedent for free speech. To all other conservative news outlets – you are next. The great censorship purge has truly begun. pic.twitter.com/v7Yo9hI0q3 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 6, 2018

Facebook said in a blog post that the four main Infowars pages were “unpublished for repeated violations of Community Standards and accumulating too many strikes.”

Infowars says it has been banned by Facebook for unspecified ‘hate speech’. Regardless of the facts in this case, the ability of Facebook to censor rivial publishers is a global anti-trust problem, which along with San Francisco cultural imperialism, reduces political diversity. https://t.co/xb5oY2JHzy — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) August 6, 2018

The empire strikes back: Apple, Spotify, Facebook and Google/Youtube all purge Infowars/Alex Jones. Yes, Infowars has frequent nonsense, but also a state power critique. Which publisher in the world with millions of subscribers is next to be wiped out for cultural transgression? https://t.co/XAEQWr58hw — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) August 6, 2018

Googles YouTube also cited a breach of “community guidelines” for the removal of the Alex Jones channel.

It was cut off on Monday afternoon, following an earlier purge of Jones’ content on Facebook, Apple, and Spotify. Some of Jones’ videos had garnered millions of views at the time of their deletion.

RT reports: The move has been called “a purge” and “political censorship” by InfoWars Editor-at-Large, Paul Joseph Watson, who made the announcement on Twitter, along with an screenshot image from YouTube saying the account “has been terminated for violating YouTube’s community guidelines.”

“Apple, Spotify, Facebook and now Google (which owns YouTube) – all within 12 hours of each other. A coordinated purge. This is a total abuse of power,” he tweeted.