FBI: Hillary Clinton Emails Discovered In Child Sex Ring Investigation

The FBI discovered a trove of Hillary Clinton emails during a child sex ring investigation, according to FBI whistleblower John Robertson.

Agent John Robertson was assigned to the Anthony Weiner case – a top Democrat married to Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: During his investigation of Weiner’s computer John discovered thousands of Hillary Clinton emails and blew the whistle on the Comey-McCabe and Strzok cover-up of evidence.

John Robertson will go down in history who saved children from predators and saved a nation from Deep State criminals.

BREAKING: Meet the man who changed course of history:FBI agent JOHN ROBERTSON. Working Weiner sex-crime case, this unsung (& before-now unidentified) hero discovered trove of Clinton emails & blew whistle on the Comey/McCabe/Strzok cover-up of the evidencehttps://t.co/YCvwlfQNjd — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) August 28, 2018

Via USA Network:

Paul Sperry wrote about John Robertson at The Federalist.

One career FBI special agent involved in the case complained to New York colleagues that officials in Washington tried to “bury” the new trove of evidence, which he believed contained the full archive of Clinton’s emails — including long-sought missing messages from her first months at the State Department.

RealClearInvestigations pieced together the FBI’s handling of the massive new email discovery from the “Weiner laptop.” This months-long investigation included a review of federal court records and affidavits, cellphone text messages, and emails sent by key FBI personnel, along with internal bureau memos, reviews and meeting notes documented in government reports. Information also was gleaned through interviews with FBI agents and supervisors, prosecutors and other law enforcement officials, as well as congressional investigators and public-interest lawyers.

If the FBI “soft-pedaled” the original investigation of Clinton’s emails, as some critics have said, it out-and-out suppressed the follow-up probe related to the laptop, sources for this article said.