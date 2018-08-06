Gun Laws Don’t Work – 59 Shot, 8 Dead In Chicago This Weekend

According to liberals, banning guns across the United States will mean an end to gun-related killings. This naive theory is easy to debunk. Look no further than Chicago, a city with some of the strictest gun control laws in the country, and yet gun-related killings are occurring at a rate higher than any other city in the land.

Fifty-nine people were wounded in shootings across Chicago from 5 p.m. Friday to Sunday evening, according to police. Fifty-nine. In one weekend.

One paramedic, struggling to process the scale of the gun-related carnage, described the weekend in Chicago as “a war zone.”

On Sunday alone, police said 42 people were shot, five fatally. During one bloody two-and-a-half hour period on Sunday afternoon, 25 people were shot in five mass shootings.

Chicago Police Department said the majority of the shootings took place in the six, tenth and 11th districts of the city and that gunmen shot into large crowds, not caring if they hit people other than those they were targeting.

Five mass shootings in two-and-a-half hours in the one city. Gunmen shooting indiscriminately into crowds. Mainstream media, usually keen to hype any news story that will assist the gun control lobby, decided to let these shootings pass almost without comment. Let that sink in.

“We know that some of these incidents were targeted and are related to gang conflicts in those areas,” said Chicago Police Chief of Patrol Fred Waller at a press conference Sunday afternoon, while describing scenes more befitting an active war zone than an American midwest city.

The most stringent gun laws in the U.S. happen to be in Chicago – and look what is happening there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2014

In one shooting in the Gresham neighborhood, eight people were wounded, police said.

Police said a group of people, three teens and five adults, were minding their own business, standing in a courtyard in the 1300-block of West 76th Street at about 12:40 a.m., when several people approached on foot and opened fire at the group.

The victims, ranging in age from 14-years-old to 35 years-old, were sprayed with bullets and each have multiple gunshot wounds. All of them were transported to area hospitals and are currently receiving treatment for their war wounds.

Such is the lawless nature of “gun free” Chicago, no one is in custody in connection with the mass shooting.

You can ban guns, bows, hatchets, spears, cars, trucks, swords, knives, sticks & stones. But you will NEVER disarm evil. — Educating Liberals (@Education4Libs) February 23, 2018

As though the shooting in Gresham wasn’t bad enough, a pair of shootings in the Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago left a teenage girl dead and nine people seriously wounded. A local pastor, shocked by the violence, described it as a “genocide.”

“We have such a genocide in our community, it’s driving me absolutely bonkers,” said Pastor Reshorna Fitzpatrick of Stone Temple Baptist Church. “I don’t want to do any marches. I just want people to cooperate and let kids live.“

If you had a choice between two schools, one with a “gun free zone” sign and the other with an “armed security & 24-hour surveillance” sign, which one would you feel safer sending your children to?

The same logic applies to cities and countries. If you still believe in the theory of gun free zones, there are plenty of cut-price houses for sale in Chicago suburbs.