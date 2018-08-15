Huffington Post Reporter Urges Media To Cover-Up Antifa Violence

Christopher Mathias, a self-titled “hate and extremism reporter” for The Huffington Post, tweeted out a hypocrisy-laced message on August 12.

Vox courageously reported on Monday about violence against police officers and reporters committed by Antifa over the weekend and the militant-left HuffPo writer had something to say about it.

Dailycaller.com reports: “This weekend in Charlottesville and DC, though, it wasn’t neo-Nazis and white supremacists the antifa attacked,” the author explained. “It was police who were there to help keep the peace among all the demonstrators and journalists who were there to cover the events.”

Christopher Mathias, a HuffPo reporter who claims to cover “hate and extremism,” decried the article on Twitter.

“This is a bad article & is a good example of how not to cover white supremacy,” Mathias wrote.

This is a bad article & is a good example of how not to cover white supremacy https://t.co/lXZ3VkEfVv pic.twitter.com/kQ29c6kQ3R — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) August 13, 2018

Mathias did not explain what was wrong with the article.