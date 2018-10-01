Iran Fires Missiles At Terrorist Ringleaders In Syria

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards say they have fired missiles targeting the ringleaders of the deadly attack on a military parade in Ahvaz last month.

On Monday Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) fired several surface-to-surface ballistic missiles at the organizers of last month’s attack as they were gathered in an area east of the Euphrates River in Syria.

The retaliatory strike killed and injured a large number of jihadist terrorists according to a statement by the Corps’ public relations office

According to the statement, drones also bombarded ISIS positions following the missile strike.

The Iranian government has alleged that the terrorists were supported by Gulf Arab allies of the United States.

Press TV reports: The IRGC’s Sepah News outlet announced the development, citing a statement by the Corps’ Public Relations Directorate-General.

According to the statement, the strike took place in early Monday by the IRGC’s Aerospace Division, killing and injuring a large number of Takfiri terrorists and ringleaders of the September 22 attack.

More than 20 people were killed in the attack, which was simultaneously claimed by the Saudi Arabia-linked al-Ahwaziya terrorist group, and the Daesh Takfiri terror outfit, which is suspected of receiving Saudi patronage.

Three of the four assailants involved in the attack were killed by Iranian security forces, and a fourth one was arrested but later died of the wounds he had sustained during a security chase.

According to a statement by Iran’s Intelligence Ministry, its forces found the hideout of the terrorists involved in the attack, and arrested 22 elements in connection with the incident.

Iran has blamed the kingdom and its strongest regional ally, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the attack.

Shortly after the attack, Abdulkhaleq Abdulla, a political adviser to Emirati Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, said the bloodbath was justified and that “attacking a military target is not a terrorist act.” “Moving the battle deeper inside Iran is a declared option and will increase during the next phase,” he added.

The Monday retaliatory attack came four days after IRGC Deputy Commander Brigadier General Hossein Salami warned Riyadh and Abu Dhabi against interfering in Tehran’s domestic affairs or face retaliation.