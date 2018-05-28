Irish Bishop Urges Catholics Who Voted For Abortion To Go To Confession

An Irish bishop is calling on Catholics who voted ‘Yes’ in Ireland’s abortion referendum to go to confession as they had committed a sin

Bishop Kevin Doran says he believes Catholics who backed a repeal of the Eighth Amendment needed to confess their sin.

Ireland voted to scrap its controversial ban on abortions in a landslide vote on Friday, with 66 per cent of the Republic’s 2.15 million voters backing repeal of the eighth amendment.

RT reports: Bishop Kevin Doran said Monday he believed those who had voted in favor of the amendment in the referendum, “knowing and intending that abortion would be the outcome,” had committed a sin.

What I’d say to a Catholic who voted ‘Yes’ is this, if you voted ‘Yes’ knowing and intending that abortion would be the outcome then you should consider coming to confession.”

Doran who is the bishop of Elphin – a diocese in the west of Ireland, made the comments on the state broadcaster, RTE Radio 1. “Every person’s vote has both a moral significance and a political significance,” he said, but added that the Catholic Church is a family and “nobody ever gets struck off.”

Bishop Kevin Doran tells @TodaySOR ‘Catholics who voted Yes should consider coming to confession, where you would be received with the same compassion as any other penitent’. He says voting Yes was a ‘sin’. #8thRef @RTERadio1 — Today Sean O’Rourke (@TodaySOR) 28 May 2018

Social media users claimed the bishop’s call for ‘Yes’ voters to repent was rich given the Catholic Church’s dark history in the country.

Thanks to Kevin Doran for confirming what we all knew already – that the Catholic church is the most poisonous entity in Irish history, and that while individuals of course have every right to be guided by its ideology, it should have no role in our collective morality. — Laura Kennedy (@LooraKennedy) 28 May 2018

Don’t forgive me father, for I have not sinned. It’s been a decade since my last confession as I find child abuse horrifying and covering for paedophiles despicable. I did not sin when I voted Yes in a democratic election as I live in a democracy and that’s my right. #kevindoran — Aisling (@Ash_OLeary) 28 May 2018

Bishop Kevin Doran making HEADLINES by saying catholics who voted yes should consider going to confession.Bishop,please consider:

Tuam babies

Magdalene laundries

Decades of sexual abuse

Ryan & Murphy reports

How about suggesting clergymen involved in above going for confessions? — Catherine Gallagher (@Cather_i_ne) 28 May 2018

On Sunday, the Catholic Primate of All-Ireland Archbishop Eamon Martin said Ireland had “obliterated” the right to life of the unborn, and is on the cusp of bringing in a liberal abortion regime.

There were also a number of reports on social media of priests asking parishioners who voted in favor of repealing the Eighth Amendment of the country’s constitution to leave Sunday mass.

On @98FM now we’re talking about a Dublin priest who shamed ‘yes’ voters at mass on Sunday & said they should leave his church!! What are your thoughts on this?? #Referendum2018 – tune in here now >>>>>>>>>>>https://t.co/nLgLn6G7A6 pic.twitter.com/kZEdoA0Vgy — Dublin Talks™ 98FM (@DublinTalks98FM) 28 May 2018

My granny was at mass this morning and the priest said that anyone who voted yes needs to go to confession or they will basically go to hell I AM SHOOK WITH RAGE — yung amy (@amy_mccrea) 27 May 2018

Earlier today the priest at mass called yes voters murderers, then derided the public for voting in divorce and gay marriage. So I stood up and walked out. And my sister and her boyfriend did the same. — Shane ✈ (@TheShaneFiles) 27 May 2018

I went to an anniversary mass for a dead relative and had to listen to a priest pray for the “murderers who repealed the 8th” and the “yes campaigners who could only be compared to neo nazis for making it seem okay to kill unborn babies like they made it look okay to kill Jews”. — Aisling Ní Mhiacháin (@aislingmeehan98) 27 May 2018

However, others reported receiving more welcoming responses in their local churches in the wake of the historic referendum.

I went to Mass with my Tá badge on and openly cried when the priest talked about the importance of compassion and openness, particularly how much it is needed in the church. Warm smiles and warm hands when everyone gave peace. This was Ireland all along. #repealedthe8th — Áine (@ainenicaomh) 27 May 2018