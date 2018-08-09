Jared Holt: Soros Paid Me To Ban Alex Jones From The Internet

Jared Holt, a far left activist paid by George Soros, has admitted he got Alex Jones banned from YouTube, Facebook, Apple, and Spotify.

Holt, who works for the Soros-funded Right Wing Watch website, confessed that he was was ordered to dial up efforts to pressure Internet giants to stop hosting Infowars on their platforms.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Right Wing Watch says on its “About Page” the Soros funded group is a project of People For the American Way (PFAW) dedicated to monitoring and exposing the activities and rhetoric of right-wing activists and organizations in order to expose their extreme agenda.

People for the American Way says it is a progressive advocacy organization founded to fight right-wing extremism and to “defend constitutional values including free expression.”

Isn’t that rich?

George Soros is a major donor for People for the American Way.

The Soros-funded group pressured the far left tech giants to ban Alex Jones and Infowars, a top pro-Trump website, just weeks before the 2018 election.

Via Salon:

The timing isn’t random. In recent weeks, a group of progressive activists has dialed up efforts to pressure these distribution platforms to drop Infowars. That pressure, which comes at a time when court proceedings against Jones have finally begun in earnest, created the momentum that led to this decision. This has been mentioned in passing in much of the coverage, but these folks deserve much more credit and recognition for the work they’ve been doing in trying to fight right-wing disinformation campaigns.

Infowars is not alone.

The tech giants, especially Facebook, have been eliminating conservative content and shadow-banning conservative publishers since the 2016 election.

It’s time for Congress to step in and take action against these unconstitutional practices by the tech giants.