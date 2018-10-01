Kevin Spacey Accused Of Kidnapping, Sexually Assaulting Another Man

Disgraced Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey is being sued for the false imprisonment and sexual assault of another young man in 2016.

A multi-claim complaint was filed this week in LA Superior Court by a massage therapist, that reads: “Spacey assaulted and battered plaintiff by forcing plaintiff to touch his scrotum, testicles, and penis, grabbing plaintiff’s shoulders and pulling him in for an apparent attempted forced kiss, and grabbing plaintiff’s genitalia.”

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: “During these assaults, plaintiff repeatedly asked Spacey to allow him to leave, but Spacey blocked access to Spacey’s massage table and the door with his naked body,” the 11-page jury seeking paperwork also said of the incident that supposedly occurred out in a house in Malibu two years ago, reported Deadline.

“Plaintiff reported the assaults to the Los Angeles Police Department,” declared the September 27 filing from attorneys at LA’s Genie Harrison Law Firm, APC.

Spacey is already under investigation for sexual assault in both the United States and the United Kingdom.

Multiple men have made allegations of assault against the well-known actor, and Spacey tried to spin the news cycle by finally coming out to the world as being homosexual – which proved to be an unsuccessful tactic. Instead, Spacey was condemned for trying to use his sexual orientation as a shield.

Most of the allegations were outside of the statute of limitations, but not with the masseuse’s case which can be heard in court.

“Spacey’s conduct was extreme and outrageous,” says the filing of yesterday, which is well within the statute of limitations. “Spacey acted with reckless disregard for plaintiff’s rights and feelings, and with deliberate indifference to the certainty that plaintiff would suffer emotional distress,” the court filing states.

“As a direct and proximate result of Spacey’s actions, plaintiff has suffered and continues to suffer severe mental anguish, emotional pain and distress, fear, humiliation, grief, embarrassment, nervousness, worry, anger, frustration, helplessness, nervousness , sadness, stress, mental and emotional distress, and anxiety. The general and special damages suffered by plaintiff as a proximate result of the wrongful actions of the Spacey exceed the jurisdictional minimum of the Superior Court.”