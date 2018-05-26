London Murder Rate Under Muslim Mayor Overtakes NYC For First Time Since 1800

In order to remain “politically correct” the British media has failed to report the fact that since London mayor Sadiq Khan, a so-called “liberal Muslim”, assumed office in 2016, the city has seen a huge increase in terror attacks, as well as a dramatic and unprecedented surge in murders.

London overtook New York City for murders for the first time in modern history in February. The number of London murders, even excluding victims of terrorism, has risen by 38% since Mayor Sadiq Khan came to power.

Fifteen people were murdered in London, against 14 in New York. The two cities have almost exactly the same population.

London murders for March also exceeded New York’s. There were 22 killings in the London, according to the Metropolitan police, against 21 in New York City.

The Times reports: Eight Londoners were murdered between March 14 and March 20 alone and the total number of London murders, even excluding victims of terrorism, has risen by 38% since 2014.

This morning, another person became a victim. A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death moments after leaving a bar in southwest London, taking the number of fatal knife attacks in the city to 31 so far this year. Police arrested a man, 21, on suspicion of murder.

FBI data and studies by the late Eric Monkkonen, a researcher at the University of California, show that since 1800 London has had a murder rate per person of between half and a 20th of New York’s.

Including January, London still has fewer murders so far this year — 46 against 55 — and its total in 2017 was also lower. But the gap has narrowed in recent years.

Cressida Dick, commissioner of the Metropolitan police, blamed social media for escalating disputes into violence.

The February figure on the two cities’ crime websites is one fewer in each case, 14 in London against 13 in New York. The latest figures include those who died in February after being attacked earlier.

In 2016, then Prime Minister David Cameron was widely criticized by liberals in the UK when he claimed that Khan had ties to the terror group ISIS. An investigation has determined that Khan has ties not just to organizations associated with ISIS, but also groups such as Hamas, Al-Nusra, Al-Qaeda and the Muslim Brotherhood.

During his time as mayor, London has seen an increase in terror incidents with concerning indications that terror groups wish to stage a major attack on the City of London. Rather than focusing on combatting terror, Khan has used his forum to tell Londoners as well as citizens in other parts of Europe and the United States that “the West must learn to live with terrorism as a part of daily life.”