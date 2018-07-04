Massachusetts Repeals Second Amendment – Begins Confiscating Guns

Massachusetts has repealed the Second Amendment and ordered authorities to begin confiscating guns from law-abiding Americans.

Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill on Tuesday allowing police to confiscate guns at their discretion, without any due process.

Dailycaller.com reports: Bill H4670 enables the police, a family or household member, including roommates, relatives or significant others, to remove firearms, firearm identification cards and ammunition from any individual deemed to be a danger to oneself or others.

Surrendered goods can be confiscated for up to one year, with the ability to renew the order, but an individual can try to appeal the ruling.

Baker defended the so-called ‘red flag law’ over twitter calling it a “model for the nation.”

This law creates a responsible way to help prevent gun deaths and suicides while protecting individuals’ second amendment rights. #ERPO [2/2] https://t.co/Ozf8ZPQ0bx — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) July 3, 2018

Massachusetts is the 12th state to enact such gun seizure laws, according to Huffington Post. It is also the seventh state to do so since the February school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The bill also establishes a licensing procedure for stun guns after Massachusetts’ top court deemed in April that banning the weapon was unconstitutional.