Meghan Markle ‘Honored’ To Become ‘Master Of Ceremonies’ For ADL

Meghan Markle says she feels ‘honored’ at becoming the ‘master of ceremonies’ for the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) – a group whose mission is to censor anti-establishment voices.

The ADL is hosting an entertainment industry awards dinner on Oct. 11 at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, with Meghan Markle acting as their main speaker, it was announced Tuesday.

Hollywoodreporter.com reports: “The Anti-Defamation League is so important to furthering a greater world consciousness and respect among races, faiths, and cultures. On a personal level, ADL’s mission is particularly special to me as it honors my grandparents’ legacy and Jewish heritage,” he said. “I am humbled to be recognized by this esteemed organization and to be in such great company as ADL’s previous honorees.”

The award is given to individuals based on leadership and innovations in the entertainment industry on a local, national and international level.

Kavanaugh joins previous recipients including Jeff Gaspin, former chairman of NBCUniversal Television Entertainment; Bonnie Hammer, chairman of NBCU Cable Entertainment and Cable Studios; and Tim Leiweke, president and CEO of Anschutz Entertainment Group.

Suits co-star Meghan Markle will serve as the master of ceremonies.’