Military Equipment Produced By Israel Found In Al-Qaeda Positions

Military communication systems produced by Israel have been found at Al-Qaeda bases in Northern Dara’a, Syrian media reports.

The Syrian army reported on Thursday that the Israeli-made cache of weapons and food products were found in the liberated town of al-Tayheh.

Awdnews.com reports: Meanwhile, the Al-Qaeda terrorists in Dara’a al-Balad surrendered 5 military vehicles, including 3 tanks, 4 heavy artilleries, 3 mortar-launchers, a large number of machine-guns, weapons and ammunition to the Syrian army under the surrender agreement between the two sides.

In a relevant development on Tuesday, the Syrian army soldiers continued their mop-up operation in Southern Hama, discovering a large arms and ammunition depot of terrorists, including Israeli weapons.

The army men found a large depot of terrorists’ arms and ammunition in the township of Aqrab in Southern Hama.

A field source reported that a large volume of Israeli mortar shells, missiles, machineguns, sniper rifles, communication devices and bombs were in the depot.

In the meantime, other units of the army discovered a large volume of weapons and munitions in the terrorists’ hideouts in the villages of Talaf and Khirbet al-Jameh in Southern Hama.