MS-13 Gang Members Join ‘Migrant Caravan’

Members of the violent MS-13 gang are among the 7,000-strong migrant army heading towards the United States, according to award winning reporter Sarah Carter.

“Guatemalan intelligence discovered people from India, Bangladesh, Africa had also joined in with the caravan -I bumped into a number of young MS 13 gang members,” Carter tweeted.

Guatemalan intelligence discovered people from India, Bangladesh, Africa had also joined in with the caravan -I bumped into a number of young MS 13 gang members. @JudicialWatch Chris Farrell and Guatemalan Secretary of Strategic Intelligence Mario Duarte on the border w/ me pic.twitter.com/qFkRUuXEiv — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) October 22, 2018

Infowars.com reports: Carter’s report backs up President Trump’s claim yesterday that MS-13 members are part of the caravan.

“You’re going to find MS-13, you’re going to find Middle Eastern, you’re going to find everything,” he said.

There have been at least 200 murders by MS-13 gang members in the United States since 2012. The group is notorious for its grisly executions, as well as the rape and dismemberment of women and children.

However, such concerns were not shared by much of the left and the mainstream media back in May, when Trump was criticized for referring to MS-13 gang members as “animals”.

According to reports, there is now a second migrant caravan comprising of 1,000 people that crossed from Honduras into Guatemala on Sunday night.

Pictures show that the caravan is “mostly young men,” mirroring a Fox News report that said around 80 per cent of the first migrant caravan was comprised of men under the age of 35.