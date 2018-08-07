Soros Orders Facebook To Ban All Global Warming Deniers

George Soros has ordered Facebook to ban all global warming deniers, hot on the heels of Alex Jones’ Infowars page getting banned by all the major tech giants.

The Soros-funded Media Matters group has begun actively lobbying Facebook to purge the platform of people who dare to question global warming.

According to Gallup, only 45% of Americans believe that global warming is a serious threat. That leaves 55% of Americans that Soros would have banned from Facebook.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: In case you missed it — the American Left has gone full fascist.

Via Media Matters:

Facebook, well-known as a breeding ground for misinformation, has a particular problem with disseminating false and misleading messages about climate change science. The platform spreads climate-denying videos and other posts, hosts climate-denying ads, and officially partners with climate-denying media outlets and organizations.

Climate-denier videos get millions of views on Facebook

A recent video promoting false arguments against climate change science got more than 5 million views on Facebook, The Guardian‘s Dana Nuccitelli reported last week.

The video — posted in June by The Daily Signal, an arm of the right-wing Heritage Foundation — is titled “Why Climate Change Is Fake News.” It features Marc Morano, a longtime spokesperson and blogger for the climate-denial cause, who outlines three things that “the left gets wrong about climate change.” Nuccitelli points out that all three are common and easily debunked myths.

Nuccitelli notes that Facebook’s viewership numbers are likely inflated, but the video has still reached a lot of people:

Fortunately, the exposure to Morano’s misinformation video is not as bad as it seems at first blush. Although Facebook implies the video has been viewed over 5m times, a “view” is counted after just three seconds, and videos on the site play automatically.

Nevertheless, the video has been shared over 75,000 times, so it has certainly reached a wide audience. Facebook needs to come to terms with the fact that there is an objective reality. Even if Marc Morano sincerely believes humans aren’t causing global warming, that belief is false, and by continuing to host his myth-filled video, Facebook is misinforming tens of thousands, perhaps even millions of its users.

As of this writing, the Daily Signal video has now been “viewed” 6.3 million times and shared 102,000 times.

Other denier videos get traction on Facebook as well…

…Combating fake news is key to combating climate change. As an editorial in the journal Nature Communications argued last year, “Successfully inoculating society against fake news is arguably essential” if major climate initiatives are to succeed. Facebook could be a big part of the solution. But by kowtowing to conservatives, prioritizing profits over accuracy, and maintaining open-door policies toward misinformation, Facebook is entrenching itself as a major part of the problem.