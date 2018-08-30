Syrian Children Abducted To Be Used In False Flag Chemical Attack

Dozens of children have been kidnapped in Syria’s Idlib and Aleppo to be used in an imminent false flag chemical attack.

Foreign backed terrorists reportedly abducted twenty children in the Syrian province of Idlib in order to use them in a fake attack that will be blamed on Syrian government forces.

Local sources told the Lebanon-based al-Mayadeen television news network that terrorists kidnapped the children from the city of Jisr al-Shughur over the past weeks with the aim of using them in the expected provocation.

According to Syria’s al-Watan daily, local sources reported that over 40 children had recently been kidnapped in different regions across Idlib and Aleppo.

Press TV reports: The sources noted that the attack would be carried out in Jisr al-Shoghour prison, emphasizing that toxic materials have recently been transferred to the prison’s depot through the al-Hassaniyah border crossing, which links the city to Turkey.

The crossing is controlled by the Western-backed White Helmets “aid group, which has been accused of cooperating with Takfiri terrorists and staging false flag gas attacks.

The local sources went on to say that another chemical attack would be staged in the Christian-majority village of Hallouz.

Al-Mayadeen, citing unnamed informed sources, reported that some 250 White Helmets members and dozens of foreign militants would take part in the attacks, and that they would be launched a week after Syrian government troops start an offensive in Idlib.

The so-called White Helmets rescuers have recently increased their activities inside Jisr al-Shoghour prison, and a meeting between high-ranking officials from the group and commanders from the Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, formerly known as al-Nusra Front, militant group took place lately in the detention center.

Western governments and their allies have never stopped pointing the finger at Damascus whenever an apparent chemical attack takes place.

Syria surrendered its stockpiles of chemical weapons in 2014 to a joint mission led by the US and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), which oversaw the destruction of the weaponry.

It has also consistently denied using chemical weapons over the course of the foreign-backed militancy, which broke out in 2011.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Monday that the US is seeking to use a fake chemical weapons attack to strike Syria.

Konashenkov added that the destroyer USS The Sullivans armed with 56 cruise missiles had arrived in the Persian Gulf several days ago, while a US В-1В bomber carrying 24 air-to-surface AGM-158 JASSM cruise missiles has been deployed at al-Udeid airbase in Qatar for this purpose.

Additionally, guided-missile destroyer USS Ross armed with 28 Tomahawk cruise missiles entered the Mediterranean on August 25, and the vessel is capable of hitting any target in Syria.

The US has warned it would respond to a chemical weapons attack by Syrian government forces with retaliatory strikes, stressing that the attacks would be stronger than those conducted by American, British and French forces back in April.