President Trump Set To Lift Marijuana Ban In All 50 States

President Trump has made a “solid commitment” to legalizing medical marijuana in all 50 states, and leaving the question of recreational marijuana up to the states, according to a Republican lawmaker.

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher says that the Trump administration has made a “solid commitment” to tackle cannabis reform — one of President Trump’s campaign promises — after the midterm elections.

“I have been talking to people inside the White House who know and inside the president’s entourage… I have talked to them at length. I have been reassured that the president intends on keeping his campaign promise.”

Rohrabacher says the president has spoken in support of legalizing medical marijuana on the federal level – and leaving the question of recreational marijuana use up to the states.

“I would expect after the election we will sit down and we’ll start hammering out something that is specific and real,” the GOP lawmaker told Fox Business.

Watch the latest video at foxbusiness.com

President Trump is on record claiming US “drug enforcement is a joke” and drugs should be legalized to “take the profit away from these drug czars.”

According to Trump, tax revenues from the legalized marijuana trade could be used to educate the public about the dangers of hard drugs.

It seems Trump’s move to bring manufacturing jobs back to the US also applies to the drug trade. He doesn’t want foreign drug czars getting rich and employing thousands of foreign staff when it should be American drug czars making the profits and providing employment for Americans.

Recreational marijuana was just recently legalized in California last year – but reforms on the federal level have been stalled for decades. However, according to Rep. Rohrabacher, that is set to change very soon.

“It could be as early as spring of 2019, but definitely in the next legislative session.”

The real question is whether the midterm results will play a role in determining if President Trump will come through on the multitude of platforms he promised the American people during the 2016 election. That’s yet to be determined.

However, if Donald Trump’s words are to be believed as truth, and so far he has delivered on his election promises with a relentless determination unseen in a leader in the history of American political history, then it’s clear that Donald Trump will be the biggest proponent for the legalization of marijuana in our country’s history.