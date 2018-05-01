Trump Says US Doesn’t Want To Be ‘World Policeman’ Anymore

Donald Trump said that Washington is losing interest in being the world policeman

He added that that the US had spent “tremendous amount of money” on policing the world and should be policing “ourselves” instead.

RT reports: “More and more, [we] are not wanting to be the policeman of the world,” Trump said in a joint press conference with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari at the White House. He was commenting on a question whether the latter managed to convince him to up the US troop presence in that country.

“We’re spending tremendous amount of money for decades on policing the world, and that shouldn’t be our priority. We want to police ourselves. We want to rebuild our country,” Trump said.

Buhari said the US has offered teams of advisers who are training the Nigerian security forces, and called it “one of the best things the US can do for us, to stabilize the country.”

