Trump Trolls Deep State: “What Goes Around, Comes Around!”

President Donald J. Trump has gone on an epic rant on Twitter, warning criminal Deep State operatives that their time has come to an end.

“Look how things have turned around on the Criminal Deep State,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “They go after Phony Collusion with Russia, a made up Scam, and end up getting caught in a major SPY scandal the likes of which this country may never have seen before! What goes around, comes around!”

Information Liberation reports: Here’s his tweetstorm:

If the person placed very early into my campaign wasn’t a SPY put there by the previous Administration for political purposes, how come such a seemingly massive amount of money was paid for services rendered – many times higher than normal… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

…Follow the money! The spy was there early in the campaign and yet never reported Collusion with Russia, because there was no Collusion. He was only there to spy for political reasons and to help Crooked Hillary win – just like they did to Bernie Sanders, who got duped! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

Look how things have turned around on the Criminal Deep State. They go after Phony Collusion with Russia, a made up Scam, and end up getting caught in a major SPY scandal the likes of which this country may never have seen before! What goes around, comes around! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

“It’s clear that they had eyes and ears all over the Trump Campaign” Judge Andrew Napolitano — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

SPYGATE could be one of the biggest political scandals in history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

“Trump should be happy that the FBI was SPYING on his campaign” No, James Clapper, I am not happy. Spying on a campaign would be illegal, and a scandal to boot! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

As Tucker Carlson has laid bare, this is quite possibly the biggest scandal in political history (perhaps only second to the murder of JFK).

The Mueller probe is no longer a law enforcement investigation. It's a hit job. This pleases the Left. Removing Trump is the only principle they recognize. Instead of admitting it, they lecture us about the rule of law, as if they actually care about the Constitution. They don't. — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) May 8, 2018

This week marks the 1 yr anniv of the Mueller probe. Costing millions & our political system has been brought to a virtual standstill. The public is recognizing the investigation for what it is: A political witch hunt created by an elite cabal frantic to keep its hold on power. — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) May 15, 2018

Mueller's investigation grinds on, as it has for an 1 yr. So far the whole thing has produced zero evidence that Trump colluded w/ the Russian govt. None. But Mueller’s many supporters in DC don’t seem to care. That because the investigation was never about Russia, obviously. — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) May 16, 2018

While I get down on Trump for appointing cronies like John Bolton (who appears to have sabotaged peace talks with North Korea) and Mike Pompeo (who is pushing for war with Iran in the name of imposing feminism), to a certain extent there’s only so much one man can do.

If he tried to appoint Ron Paul to Secretary of State, the criminals in the Senate would never approve him. He’s trying to work within the system and clearly he’s having a tough time because it’s rotten to the core.

Fortunately, his presidency has managed to smoke out all the rats in our government and expose the lying media as enemies of the people working in concert with the deep state to destroy America.

Everything the establishment has thrown at Trump has had a way of backfiring and if you read John Brennan and James Comey’s tweets you can see they’re panicking.

Comey all but admitted to spying on Trump with “Confidential Human Sources” this morning. He begged Republicans to intervene to keep the truth from coming out:

Facts matter. The FBI’s use of Confidential Human Sources (the actual term) is tightly regulated and essential to protecting the country. Attacks on the FBI and lying about its work will do lasting damage to our country. How will Republicans explain this to their grandchildren? — James Comey (@Comey) May 23, 2018

If I was a Republican Senator vulnerable to deep state blackmail, I could definitely see sitting on the sidelines and letting this all play out.

Dangerous time when our country is led by those who will lie about anything, backed by those who will believe anything, based on information from media sources that will say anything. Americans must break out of that bubble and seek truth. — James Comey (@Comey) May 23, 2018

Was he talking about James Clapper, John Brennan, himself, their gullible liberal followers and the controlled media there? I can’t tell.

Brennan similarly begged the Republican establishment to save him:

Senator McConnell & Speaker Ryan: If Mr. Trump continues along this disastrous path, you will bear major responsibility for the harm done to our democracy. You do a great disservice to our Nation & the Republican Party if you continue to enable Mr. Trump’s self-serving actions. https://t.co/uAhgL6wfIC — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) May 20, 2018

It’s truly a pleasure watching this all unfold!