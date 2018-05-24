Trump Trolls Deep State: “What Goes Around, Comes Around!”

President Donald J. Trump has gone on an epic rant on Twitter, warning criminal Deep State operatives that their time has come to an end. 

“Look how things have turned around on the Criminal Deep State,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “They go after Phony Collusion with Russia, a made up Scam, and end up getting caught in a major SPY scandal the likes of which this country may never have seen before! What goes around, comes around!”

Information Liberation reports: Here’s his tweetstorm:

As Tucker Carlson has laid bare, this is quite possibly the biggest scandal in political history (perhaps only second to the murder of JFK).

While I get down on Trump for appointing cronies like John Bolton (who appears to have sabotaged peace talks with North Korea) and Mike Pompeo (who is pushing for war with Iran in the name of imposing feminism), to a certain extent there’s only so much one man can do.

If he tried to appoint Ron Paul to Secretary of State, the criminals in the Senate would never approve him. He’s trying to work within the system and clearly he’s having a tough time because it’s rotten to the core.

Fortunately, his presidency has managed to smoke out all the rats in our government and expose the lying media as enemies of the people working in concert with the deep state to destroy America.

Everything the establishment has thrown at Trump has had a way of backfiring and if you read John Brennan and James Comey’s tweets you can see they’re panicking.

Comey all but admitted to spying on Trump with “Confidential Human Sources” this morning. He begged Republicans to intervene to keep the truth from coming out:

If I was a Republican Senator vulnerable to deep state blackmail, I could definitely see sitting on the sidelines and letting this all play out.

Was he talking about James Clapper, John Brennan, himself, their gullible liberal followers and the controlled media there? I can’t tell.

Brennan similarly begged the Republican establishment to save him:

It’s truly a pleasure watching this all unfold!

