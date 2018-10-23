Twitter has shadow-banned one of Cory Booker’s sexual assault victims after the shocking description of his assault went viral this week.

The anonymous gay male stepped forward on Tuesday to give a detailed account about how he was sexually assaulted by Senator Booker back in 2014.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The man claims Booker came to his workplace to speak, met him as he was coming out of the men’s room, and then pulled him back into the restroom and sexually assaulted him.

The young man is a gay man and Democrat. The man tells a very detailed analysis on what took place at his work.

The man says he reached out to Ronan Farrow but the #MeToo reporter did not show much interest in his story.

The Gateway Pundit reached out to his attorney Harmeet Dhillon who told us — The man is considering the situation and has no further comment at this time.

On Monday the accuser posted accused Twitter of shadow-banning his tweets.