UK Offers Asylum To Up To 500 White Helmet Terrorists

Britain is offering asylum to members of the western-backed White Helmets group that Israel have just evacuated from Syria.

The IDF rescued members of the Al-Qaeda linked group on Saturday night as part of an evacuation mission that was requested by the US, Canada and other European countries.

The proposed resettlement of members of the group has been praised by some but has prompted dire warnings from others about who exactly the UK is letting in.

Former Ambassador to Syria Peter Ford responded to the news by asking: “Might the British government have been afraid of this particular group being caught and interrogated, revealing perhaps the truth about alleged chemical weapon incidents?”

RT reports: Former UK ambassador to Uzbekistan-turned blogger Craig Murray has not been so glowing about the prospect of White Helmets members being granted resettlement in Britain.

He told his social media followers: “They may be jihadists but they are our jihadists.” Fascinating that the ‘White Helmets’ are being brought straight to the UK with families when the Afghan and Iraqi military interpreters were not. The British government does not do this from humanity or obligation.”

Murray is not alone in voicing such brutal skepticism. Dr Marcus Papadopoulos, London-based editor of Politics First, a self-described non-partisan, bi-monthly magazine, has remarked that resettling these volunteers would be like allowing “murderers” to “freely walk the streets” of the UK.

Papadopoulos tweeted: “Resettling members of the ‘White Helmets’ in the UK is akin to allowing murderers and other hardened criminals to freely walk the streets of British towns and cities.”

Others on social media poked fun at the elevated status the volunteer group were being given and asking “what could possibly go wrong?”

The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, Seymour Hersh recently told RT’s ‘Going Underground,’ that although some members of the Western-supported White Helmets may be in the business of saving lives, the group is also a “propaganda organization.”

“Too many times we’ve seen the same child in photographs, year after year, always covered in dust,” Hersh said, adding that the White Helmets “do engage in anti-Assad [activities].” He insisted that such a tactic is “very easy” because Assad is “hated” by so many.