White House Has Launched ‘Slow Motion’ Coup D’etat Against President Trump

It looks like we are currently witnessing an organized coup against a sitting president of the United States.

According to American journalist, writer and political analyst Stephen Lendma, the White House has launched a coup d’état against the Donald Trump. He says “What’s going on is a slow motion coup d’état to oust him from office”.

Press TV reports: The New York Times published an Op-Ed by an anonymous writer on Wednesday that claimed senior officials within the Trump administration were weary of the president’s impulsive nature and were quietly working against him.

The article stated cabinet members had even considered invoking the 25th Amendment of the US Constitution to oust the president.

In an interview with Press TV on Friday, Lendman said the NYT article was part of a coup aimed to oust Trump.

He said that the Op-Ed aimed to trash Trump and criticize him for wanting better relations with Russia and North Korea while being very anti-Iran.

Lendman said, instead, the article should have criticized Trump for his many mistakes, including launching “imperial wars” and giving “tax cuts to the rich” and “destroying social justice in the country”.

Lendman believes the mounting pressure on Trump is paving the way for his early exit from office.

Insanity must end

Trump has been hit by numerous scandals since he entered office in January 2017.

The scandals surround illegal payments to playmates, collusion with the Russians, firing staff, attacks on adversaries, support for supremacists, trade wars, exiting the Paris climate agreement and the Iran nuclear deal, etc.

His presidency has been described as the most insane administration in the history of the United States.

Many political and media pundits are of the opinion that as early as next month, in November, Trump may either resign from office or face impeachment.

If Democrats gain majority in November’s midterm congressional elections, Trump’s impeachment is certain, according to Vice President Mike Pence.

Either way — impeachment or resignation — Trump must leave the presidency, according to the pundits.

An eye-opening book by renowned investigative reporter Bob Woodward, this week, described the White House under Trump as an insane “crazytown.”

The Woodward book, “Fear: Trump in the White House,” reported that senior officials stole documents from the president’s Oval Office to stop the president from acting on his impulses, reinforcing the assertions in the NYT Op-Ed.