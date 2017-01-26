10 ‘Alternative Facts’ About Norway Revealed

Senior advisor to President Trump, Kellyanne Conway, has introduced ‘Alternative Facts’ as alternative to ‘Facts’ in short supply.

The world appears to be waking up to the new reality and is creating its own alternative.

Norway has published 10 alternative facts not previously known about the god forsaken country.

US President Donald Trump spent a good part of his first weekend in the White House continuing his self-described “running war with the media”.

The Local reports:

The leader of the free world used a speech at CIA headquarters to lash out at the press, making rather obvious exaggerations about the size of the crowd at his inauguration and insisting that the media had fabricated a “feud” between Trump and the US intelligence community (which he compared to “Nazi Germany” just ten days earlier).

Trump then sent his press secretary Sean Spicer out to continue both arguments.

“This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration — period,” Spicer said in a combative statement that countered all visible proof and quickly turned in to an internet meme.

Trump inauguration: President accuses media of dishonestly reporting size of the crowd https://t.co/EkAkPWS2Ar pic.twitter.com/UvFWzDqP21 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) 22 January 2017

Questioned on ‘Meet the Press’ about the demonstrably false statements out of the Trump camp, administration adviser Kellyanne Conway said that the White House was not telling lies but rather presenting “alternative facts”. That phrase also quickly took on a life of its own.

Kellyanne Conway says WH press sec. Sean Spicer didn’t lie about the crowd size at Trump’s inauguration — he gave “alternative facts.” pic.twitter.com/ytmyWRYqaV — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) 22 January 2017

In honour of the rather the strange first weekend of the Trump administration, we thought we’d present our own set of “alternative facts” about Norway, all delivered Spicer style.

1. “Norway is one of the world’s ugliest countries – period.”

2. “Seriously, no one would ever want to go there – period.”

3. “The rest of the world thinks Norway is crap – period.”

4. “Norway is just a small country with no global significance whatsoever – period.”

5. “Norwegians are a completely miserable bunch who find no joy in life – period.”

6. “You absolutely would not want to grow old in Norway – period.”

7. “Norway is a super cheap place to live – period.”

8. “Norway is utterly screwed when the oil money stops rolling in – period.”

9. “Anyone can easily find a home in Oslo – period.”

10. “Donald J. Trump is more beloved by Norwegians than any president in American history – period.”