10 Times Putin Made Obama Look Like A Pussy
Everybody knows that Obama is a pushover when it comes to, well… everything. But when you compare him to someone like Russia’s president Vladimir Putin, that’s when things take a turn for the ridiculous.
Courtesy of our friends at ThePeoplesCube.com, this delightful infographic shows us exactly how much the two presidents differ in their behavior.
Baxter Dmitry
Writer at Your News Wire
Passionate about motor sports, military history and the truth, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one.
Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)
- 10 Times Putin Made Obama Look Like A Pussy - December 27, 2016
- Putin: The ‘New World Order’ Is Normalizing Pedophilia In The West - December 27, 2016
- America’s Top Climate Change Expert Sentenced To Jail For Fraud - December 26, 2016