UK Government Covering Up 500 Dead In London Grenfell Tower Fire

June 18, 2017 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, UK 6

UK government coverup 500 dead in Grenfell Tower fire

The British government in collusion with the mainstream media have covered up the deaths of hundreds of people who died as a result of the Grenfell Tower fire.

According to a local resident, the more than 500 people unaccounted from Grenfell Tower are actually dead.

Presstv.com reports:

London Police Commander Stuart Cundy told reporters on Saturday that 58 people are feared dead in the fire.

According to reports, however, the building was home to about 600 people.

Nadia told Press TV’s correspondent in London, Camilia Shambayati, that only 76 out of some 600 people who were living in the building where she grew up, had been accounted for and more than 500 residents were still missing.

“Where are the missing people? Where is the list of the 500, 600 people living in that building,” she asked.

“Where is everyone,” she further asked, adding, “Little kids are asking: ‘Where are my friends?'”

She insisted that the missing residents had all died and the UK media, particularly BBC, had censored the news.

“Everyone has died and no one is telling them,” she said, adding that, “the news can’t pick it up” referring to the alleged media blackout of the fatalities.

On Wednesday June 14, a massive fire erupted at London’s Grenfell Tower.

The building is a 24-story, 67-meter high tower block with 120 separate apartments in North Kensington, west London.

The cause of the fire, where many of the residents were Muslims, is not yet known and the deadly incident is under investigation.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)

  • Ryan Thomas

    My cousin lived in that building and the local neighbours have a confirmed list of 346 people that are not accounted for.. the authorities have threatened them to keep their mouth shut and do not talk to the media or post the list on social media…this is the new UK…… THE NEW ..NEW WORLD ORDER LAWS…

    • http://smu.gs/L1p7XU winston

      evidence?

  • Johno

    Threatened them with what ????

  • http://smu.gs/L1p7XU winston

    Chances are, if your apt burned down, you’d go elsewhere. This may bc true, but evidence is required. Mopst of the victims will have relatives. Perhaps someone who could afford the $50 a year can create a public registry like: GrenfellFireVictims .com or whatever. :”If you know personally or are related to anyone who died in this horrific fire, please add their name and as much information about them and your relationship to them as possible.”
    Something like that.

  • Andy Tyler

    120 flats. 2 bed I believe. So that’s 5 persons per flat. Not likely is it.

    • RedDevil9

      There were 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom flats in there.That doesn’t mean 1, 2, 3 and 4 people in each. There will have been way more with those rents. Some had housing benefit, some had a housing benefit top-up for their low wage, some were couples, working flat shares and large families. A 4 bedroom flat is without doubt a large family, you’d need to have a very large family to ever qualify for one in the first place, not only married couples and kids, but also another generation, grand parents etc. There was a slaughter in that tower and our filth of a ‘government’ is covering it up.