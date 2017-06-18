UK Government Covering Up 500 Dead In London Grenfell Tower Fire

The British government in collusion with the mainstream media have covered up the deaths of hundreds of people who died as a result of the Grenfell Tower fire.

According to a local resident, the more than 500 people unaccounted from Grenfell Tower are actually dead.

Presstv.com reports:

London Police Commander Stuart Cundy told reporters on Saturday that 58 people are feared dead in the fire.

According to reports, however, the building was home to about 600 people.

Nadia told Press TV’s correspondent in London, Camilia Shambayati, that only 76 out of some 600 people who were living in the building where she grew up, had been accounted for and more than 500 residents were still missing.

“Where are the missing people? Where is the list of the 500, 600 people living in that building,” she asked.

“Where is everyone,” she further asked, adding, “Little kids are asking: ‘Where are my friends?'”

She insisted that the missing residents had all died and the UK media, particularly BBC, had censored the news.

“Everyone has died and no one is telling them,” she said, adding that, “the news can’t pick it up” referring to the alleged media blackout of the fatalities.

On Wednesday June 14, a massive fire erupted at London’s Grenfell Tower.

The building is a 24-story, 67-meter high tower block with 120 separate apartments in North Kensington, west London.

The cause of the fire, where many of the residents were Muslims, is not yet known and the deadly incident is under investigation.