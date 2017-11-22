70s Teen Idol David Cassidy Has Died

The 1970’s pop idol David Cassidy has died aged 67.

The acting and singing Partridge Family star had been hospitalised over the weekend with multiple organ failure.

His death was confirmed by publicist Jo-Ann Geffen, who shared a statement from his family.

“David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long,” the family statement said.

The 70’s heartthrob who lived in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is survived by his two children, 26-year-old Beau, a singer-songwriter, and Katie Cassidy, 30, an actress.

The BBC reports: Earlier this year the singer said he had dementia and would stop touring in order to “enjoy life”.

Cassidy was born in New York to a family familiar with the entertainment industry. His father was a singer and actor and his mother was an actress.

He became a star playing Keith Partridge in The Partridge Family – a 1970s sitcom about a mother and five children who formed a rock and roll band.

The show spawned several hit songs, such as I Think I Love You.

Following the sitcom he enjoyed a hugely successful career in music and acting. He received multiple Grammy nominations and sold more than 30 million records worldwide.

At the peak of his fame in the 1970s, his fan club reportedly had a bigger membership than that of The Beatles and Elvis Presley combined.

Hundreds were injured in a stampede at a London concert in 1974, with a girl dying a few days later. It was an event he said would “haunt” him for the rest of his life.