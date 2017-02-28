Al-Qaeda Scoops Its First Oscar On Sunday Night

Al-Qaeda won their first ever Oscar at Sunday night’s Academy Awards ceremony, as their propaganda arm, the White Helmets, picked up an award for best short documentary.

The award-winning fake documentary about a fake rescuer group known for staging videos and photos of fake victims of the war on Syria, are a British disinformation operation who have been given over $100 million of U.S. and UK taxpayers money.

Moonofalabama.org reports:

Its general task is to convince the “western” public that the war on Syria is justified because of the “cruelty of the Syrian government” which the fakes intend to establish in the mind of its consumers.

Hollywood never was shy of taking government money to promote war on this or that country or “enemy”. The Pentagon’s liaison office in Hollywood finances many movies.

If there are some tanks needed and military heroes in a script the Pentagon will organize the props, real tanks and soldiers, at no cost – provided of course that it can read and “correct” the script the way it sees fit. The makers of “Top Gun” need planes, air craft carriers and lots of explosions? No problem at all and at no costs to the producers.

In exchange military recruitment staff will wait to trap moviegoers when they leave the theaters. Congress will happily pass the money for more useless planes.

An Academy Award reinforces the message a production carries and gives the people behind the message additional value. The marketing companies that create and run the “White Helmets” will surely receive a few extra millions for yesterday’s Oscar promotion.

Hollywood is all fake. The wrong winner is announced and al-Qaeda gets an Oscar. “No harm done,” the promoters of such fakes might say.

Except to the people of Syria. For them the destruction and death promoted by the fancy people in Los Angeles is all too real.