Aleppo Civilians Seek Safety Of Syrian Army, Giving MSM A Headache!

The Syrian army is on the verge of fully liberating the “moderate rebel” stronghold of East Aleppo, causing a headache for western media, who have to report on the freedom of the city from years of war and tyranny through a biased perspective.

A tale of two headlines

Russia Insider reports:

As the Syrian army continues to drive into the “moderate rebel” stronghold of East Aleppo, responsible western news outlets have been faced with the daunting, seemingly impossible task of turning the liberation of tens of thousands of civilians into a dark day for humanity.

Even the reliably shameless BBC suffered from a temporary but serious lapse in editorial judgment, as Aleppo civilians rushed to areas of the city controlled by the Syrian army:

BBC’s surprisingly honest headline got edited. Of course. #AleppoHostageCrisis. pic.twitter.com/KqVlnX2e9H — Lina Arabi (@LinaArabii) 28 November 2016

For the doubters, we’re afraid this is not the work of a Russian Photoshop troll:

Geez, why would Aleppo civilians “into” Syrian government-controlled areas, anyway? Let’s ask some Aleppo civilians:

Civilians fleeing East Aleppo:

“Rebels used us as human shields”pic.twitter.com/JotYwWXxx1 — Robin Monotti (@robinmonotti) 29 November 2016

Just remember, BBC:

When slitting your wrists, it’s “down the highway, not across the road.”

By Rudy Panko / Rurrian Insider