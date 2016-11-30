Latest

Aleppo Civilians Seek Safety Of Syrian Army, Giving MSM A Headache!

Posted on November 30, 2016 by Edmondo Burr in Middle East, News // 0 Comments

Aleppo

The Syrian army is on the verge of fully liberating the “moderate rebel” stronghold of East Aleppo, causing a headache for western media, who have to report on the freedom of the city from years of war and tyranny through a biased perspective.

A tale of two headlines

Russia Insider reports:

As the Syrian army continues to drive into the “moderate rebel” stronghold of East Aleppo, responsible western news outlets have been faced with the daunting, seemingly impossible task of turning the liberation of tens of thousands of civilians into a dark day for humanity.

RELATED CONTENT
Civilians aleppo
Syria Has Audio Of US Talking To ISIS Before Airstrike On Syrian Army

Even the reliably shameless BBC suffered from a temporary but serious lapse in editorial judgment, as Aleppo civilians rushed to areas of the city controlled by the Syrian army:

For the doubters, we’re afraid this is not the work of a Russian Photoshop troll:Aleppo

Geez, why would Aleppo civilians “into” Syrian government-controlled areas, anyway? Let’s ask some Aleppo civilians:

Just remember, BBC:

When slitting your wrists, it’s “down the highway, not across the road.”

By Rudy Panko / Rurrian Insider

Edmondo Burr

BA Economics/Statistics
CEO
Assistant Editor

Latest posts by Edmondo Burr (see all)

About Edmondo Burr (2823 Articles)
BA Economics/Statistics CEO Assistant Editor

Related Articles

Copyright © 2016 The People’s Voice, Inc. All rights reserved | Your News Wire