American First: Doctor Charged With Female Genital Mutilation

A Detroit physician has been charged with performing female genital mutilation on two 7-year-old girls.

For the first time in American history the justice department has brought charges against a person using 18 U.S. Code § 116 — the statute that criminalizes female genital mutilation.

The Daily Sheeple reports:

Dr. Jumana Nagarwala of Livonia has been charged with two felonies, including female genital mutilation and transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, which can garner a five- and ten-year sentence respectively.

The investigation found that young girls were brought to meet the doctor off the books for a “special girls’ trip” where part of their clitoral skin was removed.

The Detroit News relayed the horrifying details of the FBI’s investigation:

After arriving in Farmington Hills, the girls were taken to a doctor because “their tummies hurt.” “While at the doctor’s office, a procedure ‘to get the germs out,’” was performed on the first girl, according to the criminal complaint. The girl was shown a photo of Nagarwala and said she was the doctor who performed the procedure, according to the FBI. The girl told the FBI that Nagarwala “pinched” her on the “place (where) she goes pee,’” the government alleges. “(The girl) said that she was told not to talk about the procedure,” FBI Special Agent Kevin Swanson wrote in the complaint. A subsequent medical examination showed that the girl’s genitals did not appear normal and a section had been altered or removed, according to the court filing.

The other girl told agents that, “She said that she ‘got a shot,’ and that it hurt really badly and she screamed. Her parents told her that the procedure is a secret and that she is not supposed to talk about it. (The girl) said that after the procedure, she could barely walk, and that she felt pain all the way down to her ankle.”

Both girls identified Dr. Nagarwala as the person who did this to them. The second girl’s parents confirmed with agents that they took their daughter to Detroit to see Dr. Nagarwala “for a ‘cleansing’ of extra skin”.

Here’s a question: why aren’t these parents being charged with child abuse???