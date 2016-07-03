Americans Get Ready To Leave United Nations

As the people of the world continue to show signs they are waking up and rejecting the New World Order’s plans in droves, members of Congress are seizing the moment and pushing for America to exit the United Nations.

In the wake of Brexit, there is a growing belief that the idea of America exiting the UN is not only feasible but could capture the national imagination, as American citizens seek to defeat the corrupt global elite and regain control of their country.

Supporters of the bill say that the push to exit the UN is long overdue. They point to the billions of dollars wasted, while the UN consistently works against American plans. America pays more into the UN than any other country, yet American recommendations get vetoed by global elites with their own agenda.

Bill sponsors Thomas Massie (R-KY), Mike Rogers (R-MI), Tim Huelskamp (R-KS), Jeff Duncan (R-SC), Lynn Westmoreland (R-GA), and Ted Yoho (R-FL) recently released the text of their bill hoping to convince Americans to embrace the push to restore sovereignty of the country and reject the march towards a one world government.

From Rep. Massie:

In response to overwhelming interest in the bill to ‪#‎amexit from the UN, here is the full text of HR 1205, the American Sovereignty Restoration Act. Among other things, this bill would (1) stop US payments to the UN, (2) prevent US Armed Forces from serving under UN command, (3) terminate diplomatic immunity for foreign UN members in the US, (4) get the UN out of the US, i.e. close the headquarters in NY, (5) terminate US membership in the UN, WHO, UNESCO, (6) repeal the United Nations Environment Program Participation Act.

114th CONGRESS

1st Session

H. R. 1205

IN THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

March 2, 2015

Mr. Rogers of Alabama (for himself, Mr. Massie, Mr. Duncan of Tennessee, Mr. Westmoreland, and Mr. Huelskamp) introduced the following bill; which was referred to the Committee on Foreign Affairs

[Mr. Yoho and Mr. Duncan of South Carolina are also cosponsors]

A BILL

To end membership of the United States in the United Nations.

1.Short title

This Act may be cited as the American Sovereignty Restoration Act of 2015.

2.Repeal of United Nations Participation Act of 1945

(a)Repeal

The United Nations Participation Act of 1945 (Public Law 79–264; 22 U.S.C. 287 et seq.) is repealed.

(b)Termination of membership in United Nations

The President shall terminate all membership by the United States in the United Nations, and in any organ, specialized agency, commission, or other formally affiliated body of the United Nations.

(c)Closure of United States Mission to United Nations

The United States Mission to the United Nations is closed. Any remaining functions of such office shall not be carried out.

3.Repeal of United Nations Headquarters Agreement Act

(a)Repeal

The United Nations Headquarters Agreement Act (Public Law 80–357) is repealed.

(b)Withdrawal

The United States withdraws from the agreement between the United States of America and the United Nations regarding the headquarters of the United Nations (signed at Lake Success, New York, on June 26, 1947, which was brought into effect by the United Nations Headquarters Agreement Act).

4.United States assessed and voluntary contributions to the United Nations

No funds are authorized to be appropriated or otherwise made available for assessed or voluntary contributions of the United States to the United Nations or to any organ, specialized agency, commission or other formally affiliated body of the United Nations, except that funds may be appropriated to facilitate termination of United States membership and withdrawal of United States personnel and equipment, in accordance with sections 2 and 3, respectively. Upon termination of United States membership, no payments shall be made to the United Nations or to any organ, specialized agency, commission or other formally affiliated body of the United Nations, out of any funds appropriated prior to such termination or out of any other funds available for such purposes.

5.United Nations peacekeeping operations

(a)Termination

No funds are authorized to be appropriated or otherwise made available for any United States contribution to any United Nations military or peacekeeping operation or force.

(b)Terminations of United States participation in United Nations peacekeeping operations.

No funds may be obligated or expended to support the participation of any member of the Armed Forces of the United States as part of any United Nations military or peacekeeping operation or force. No member of the Armed Forces of the United States may serve under the command of the United Nations.

6.Withdrawal of United Nations presence in facilities of the government of the United States and repeal of diplomatic immunity

(a)Withdrawal from United States Government property

The United Nations (including any organ, specialized agency, commission or other formally affiliated body of the United Nations) may not occupy or use any property or facility of the United States Government.

(b)Diplomatic immunity

No officer or employee of the United Nations (including any organ, specialized agency, commission or other formally affiliated body of the United Nations) or any representative, officer, or employee of any mission to the United Nations of any foreign government shall be entitled to enjoy the privileges and immunities of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of April 18, 1961, nor may any such privileges and immunities be extended to any such individual. The privileges, exemptions, and immunities provided for in the International Organizations Immunities Act of December 29, 1945 (59 Stat. 669; 22 U.S.C. 288 et seq.), or in any agreement or treaty to which the United States is a party, including the agreement entitled Agreement Between the United Nations and the United States of America Regarding the Headquarters of the United Nations, signed June 26, 1947 (22 U.S.C. 287 note), and the Convention on Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations, entered into force with respect to the United States on April 29, 1970 (21 UST 1418; TIAS 6900; UNTS 16), shall not apply to the United Nations or to any organ, specialized agency, commission or other formally affiliated body of the United Nations, to the officers and employees of the United Nations, or of any organ, specialized agency, commission or other formally affiliated body of the United Nations, or to the families, suites, or servants of such officers or employees.

7.Repeal of United States membership and participation in the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization

The joint resolution entitled A joint resolution providing for membership and participation by the United States in the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization, and authorizing an appropriation therefor, approved July 30, 1946 (Public Law 79–565, 22 U.S.C. 287m et seq.), is repealed.

8.Repeal of United Nations Environment Program Participation Act of 1973

The United Nations Environment Program Participation Act of 1973 (22 U.S.C. 287 note) is repealed.

9.Repeal of United States participation in the World Health Organization

The joint resolution entitled Joint Resolution providing for membership and participation by the United States in the World Health Organization and authorizing an appropriation therefor, approved June 14, 1948 (22 U.S.C. 290), is repealed.

10.Repeal of involvement in United Nations conventions and agreements

Effective on the date of the enactment of this Act, the United States will end any participation in any conventions and agreements with the United Nations and any organ, specialized agency, commission, or other formally affiliated body of the United Nations. Any remaining functions of such conventions and agreements shall not be carried out.

11.Reemployment with United States Government after service with an international organization

Nothing in this Act shall be construed to affect the rights of employees under subchapter IV of chapter 35 of title 5, United States Code, relating to reemployment after service with an international organization.

12.Notification

Effective on the date of the enactment of this Act, the Secretary of State shall notify the United Nations and any organ, specialized agency, commission, or other formally affiliated body of the United Nations of the provisions of this Act.

13.Effective date

Except as otherwise provided, this Act and the amendments made by this Act shall take effect on the date that is two years after the date of the enactment of this Act.

Call your Congressmen, call your Senators, call your local representatives and tell them that it’s time to embrace our independence and end our membership in the United Nations.

While this bill is unlikely to succeed immediately, the world is changing rapidly, people are waking up, and the example of Brexit shows that people who are fed up with the status quo are capable of rising up and forcing change. Is #amexit next?