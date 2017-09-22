Angry Trump Tweets Response To ‘Madman’ Kim Jong Un

The tit-for-tat war of words between Kim Jong-un and President Trump is turning ugly, with the latter now calling the former “madman” after being labelled as a “barking dog.”

Donald Trump will “pay dearly” for insulting, sanctioning and threatening to “totally destroy” North Korea, while Kim Jong-un “will be tested like never before” for starving and killing his own people and threatening to do the same to Americans, the two nuclear-powered leaders tell a world anticipating nuclear war for the first (and some say last) time.

On Thursday, Kim Jong-un referred to Trump as a “frightened dog,” before stating: “Far from making remarks of any persuasive power that can be viewed to be helpful to defusing tension, he made unprecedented rude nonsense one has never heard from any of his predecessors. A frightened dog barks louder.”

Unsurprisingly, Trump used Twitter to respond in kind, tweeting, “Kim Jong Un of North Korea, who is obviously a madman who doesn’t mind starving or killing his people, will be tested like never before!”

Tensions between the two countries have grown since Trump threatened to destroy North Korea during a speech to the United Nations earlier in the week, leading North Korea to float the idea of testing a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean as a show of strength.

Trump later turned his focus on the Russia investigation, specifically calling out Facebook.

Kim Jong Un of North Korea, who is obviously a madman who doesn’t mind starving or killing his people, will be tested like never before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2017

The Russia hoax continues, now it’s ads on Facebook. What about the totally biased and dishonest Media coverage in favor of Crooked Hillary? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2017