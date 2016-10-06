Anonymous Message To The United States Government 2016

Internet activist group Anonymous has released a new video with a message to the U.S. government.

People shouldn’t be afraid of their government, governments should be afraid of their people.

The previous four, which were all titled, “Message to the people of the world,”. This one is titled, “Message to the United States Government 2016,” and they do NOT sound happy.

“As Iraq veterans against the war, we are resisting an occupation we once risked our lives for. We swore to support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America, and we found out the hard way, that the greatest enemies of the United States are not to be found in the sands of some far off land, they are right here at home!!!!!

When injustice becomes law, resistance becomes duty. It’s time we start meeting oppression, with resistance!!!!!”

We are Anonymous. We are Legion.

We do not forgive. We do not forget.

Expect us.