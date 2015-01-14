Another NASA Scientist Has Been Killed – What’s Going On?

NASA Scientist Alberto Behar died in a plane crash in January (2015) in Los Angeles – making a total of 74 Scientist dead in 2 years.

Alberto Behar had helped to prove that there had once been water on Mars, having worked on two missions to Mars. He was also a robotics expert who researched how robots function in harsh environments (such as under water or inside volcanoes).

The unusually high number of scientist deaths in recent years has made people question whether this death was suspicious or not.

Did Behar know something that ‘they’ don’t want the rest of us to know? 

