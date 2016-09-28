Apocalypse Friday: Black Moon Event Heralds End Of Days

According to some Christian beliefs, a rare Black Moon event occurring Friday night in the Western Hemisphere, heralds the End of Days and the second coming of Jesus Christ to earth.

Doomsday fear mongers insist that Friday’s event is not just another natural astronomical event….

The Inquisitr reports:

According to the predictions of doom by end-time preachers, the Black Moon event on Friday, September 30, will bring about the apocalypse and global destruction.

But according to the astronomy website Accuweather, a Black Moon refers to the second new moon in a calendar month. It is a natural but rare lunar astronomical event that occurred last in March 2014 and occurs once every two and a half years or approximately 32 months.

In contrast, the term Blue Moon refers to the second full Moon in a calendar month.

During a Black Moon event, the Earth’s only natural satellite is completely invisible in the sky because the side facing the Earth is obscured completely in the shadows, away from sunlight.

But in the case of a Blue Moon, the side facing the Earth is bathed in light from the Sun.

However, doomsday fear mongers insist that Friday’s event is not just another natural astronomical event, as scientists think, but an event predicted by Jesus in the New Testament scriptures as a sign of the end of the world that comes after the fulfillment of the “ring of fire eclipse” prophecy that the Sun will go dark.

The website Signs of the End Times quotes the Gospel of Matthew 24:29.

“Immediately after the tribulation of those days shall the sun be darkened and the moon shall not give her light, and the stars shall fall from heaven, and the powers of the heavens shall be shaken.”

The Gospel of Luke 21: 25-26 also talks about ominous signs in the heavens before the second coming of Jesus.

“And there shall be signs in the sun, and in the moon, and in the stars; and upon the earth distress of nations, with perplexity; the sea and the waves roaring; Men’s hearts failing them for fear, and looking after those things which are coming on the earth.”

According to conspiracy theorists, the first part of the Matthew prophecy that says the “Sun will be darkened,” was fulfilled on September 1, 2016, when the “ring of fire” solar eclipse occurred.

The “ring of fire” solar eclipse, which caused the Sun to be darkened over Africa, was caused by the Moon blocking sunlight from reaching the Earth.

The second part of the Matthew prophecy, which says that the “Moon shall not give her light,” will be fulfilled on Friday when the Black Moon event occurs, conspiracy theorists claim.

Conspiracy theorists also quote Acts 2:20.

“The sun will be turned to darkness and the moon to blood before the coming of the great and glorious day of the Lord.”

The first part of the Book of Acts prophecy that says the “Sun will be turned to darkness,” according to doomsday conspiracy theorists, was fulfilled on September 1, 2016, while the second part of the prophecy that says the Moon will be turned to blood was fulfilled earlier in 2015.

The Inquisitr reported in April, 2015, that Christian conspiracy theorists, led by prominent and influential end-time preachers, such as Pastor Mark Blitz of El Shaddai Ministry in Tacoma, Washington, and Pastor John Hagee of Cornerstone Church in San Antonio, Texas, warned that the total blood moon lunar eclipse that occurred on April 4, 2015, and another that occurred on September 28, were the third and fourth respectively of a series of successive total blood moon lunar eclipses (the Tetrad) that fulfilled biblical prophecies about the Moon turning to blood before the apocalypse at Jesus’s second coming.

Now, according to conspiracy theorists, the Black Moon prophecy will be fulfilled on Friday and would lead to the end of the world as predicted in Matthew 24:29.

“Those signs are letting us know that Jesus is soon coming,” a conspiracy theorist wrote on Facebook, according to Express. “We are approaching the end of our world and the end of life on Earth for all human beings. Every day, we have to come closer to our savior Jesus Christ. For none can escape for what is coming for the Earth.”

While doomsday preachers are busy spreading fear and panic, scientists have assured that Friday’s Black Moon will not cause the end of the world.

The Black Moon will occur at 8:11 p.m. EDT (5:11 p.m. Pacific Time) on September 30. It will occur in all parts of the U.S and South America, but only in parts of Western Europe and Western Africa.

It will not occur in the Eastern Hemisphere on Friday. But people living in the Eastern Hemisphere will have a chance to experience the Black Moon at the end of the October, around Halloween.

A Black Moon around Halloween is auspicious because in some Pagan traditions, such as in Wicca, it is the time for special rituals and magical spells.

The next Black Moon in the Western Hemisphere will occur in July 2019.

A less common use of the term Black Moon is about a situation that occurs only in February where there are no new moons in a month.

This is even rarer since it occurs only once every five to 10 years.