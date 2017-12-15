Julian Assange Warns Of Deep State Coup To Oust Trump & Install Pence

Julian Assange has warned Donald Trump that the ongoing deep state coup against his administration will result in VP Mike Pence replacing him as President.

In a tweet late Friday morning, the WikiLeaks founder observed that deep state forces are now moving in to unseat Trump within the next few months.

Thefreethoughtproject.com reports: Assange noted that Trump’s political capital has “been openly looted for months now by GOP, CIA, Netanyahu, Goldman Sachs, etc.”

Trump's political capital has been openly looted for months now by GOP, CIA, Netanyahu, Goldman Sachs, etc. Game is clearly to extract as many unpopular positions as possible (e.g tax cuts for the super rich), push the resulting political corpse to Mueller & install Mike Pence. — Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) December 14, 2017

Essentially, Assange is saying is that the aforementioned stakeholders who want to see Trump gone have played a long-game, whereby they have worked “to extract as many unpopular positions as possible (e.g tax cuts for the super rich), push the resulting political corpse to Mueller & install Mike Pence.”

This, of course, was done as means of severing Trump from his political base, which largely opposes CIA interventionism, Zionism, and globalist banking cartels. The idea behind it being that when Mueller moves to recommend impeachment, Trump will have strayed so far from the positions that got him elected that there will be a minimal public outcry in his defense.

This follows chatter earlier this year that some saw Mike Pence as “the Deep State’s insurance policy.”

In fact, Wikileaks’ Assange, tweeted back in March, that there was a plan afoot by Hillary Clinton and her loyalists within the Intelligence Community to force a “Pence takeover.”

Clinton stated privately this month that she is quietly pushing for a Pence takeover. She stated that Pence is predictable hence defeatable. — Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) March 14, 2017

As the Washington Post’s Josh Rogin observed back in March:

“Pence is seen by many in Washington as a figure who might stand up for the traditionally hawkish views he espoused while in Congress, a proxy of sorts for the GOP national security establishment.”

Two IC officials close to Pence stated privately this month that they are planning on a Pence takeover. Did not state if Pence agrees. — Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) March 14, 2017

Assange’s position about the Pence coup has been acknowledged by independent journalist, Mike Cernovich, who broke the Susan Rice unmasking story, and has previously said that inside sources have confirmed that Pence is working to remove Trump in a deep state coup.

Back in August, Cernovich reported having inside information from White Houses sources that claimed Pence was working behind the scenes to count Republican votes in Congress for a possible impeachment vote to remove Trump. T

Rumors of an internal coup began during the election campaign when it was reported that Pence began plotting a coup after a tape of Trump boasting about groping women was made public.

The tape’s release, one month before the election, caused dissent among senior Republicans and led to several withdrawing their endorsements and calling for Trump to withdraw as the party’s presidential candidate.

Pence, known as a deeply religious man, was said to be “beside himself” over Trump’s comments on the tape. Pence’s wife Karen was reportedly disgusted and called Trump “reprehensible—just totally vile,” according to the Atlantic.

Sources close to the campaign have claimed that the situation was so serious that Trump held a meeting to determine what step to take next.

Reince Priebus, who would become Trump’s first Chief of Staff, was reportedly bombarded with calls from party officials and donors pleading with him to get rid of Trump, with some suggesting replacing him with Pence and making Condoleezza Rice his running mate.

Priebus reportedly told him he would suffer a huge defeat if he did not drop out.

At the time, RNC lawyers attempted to find a legal mechanism by which they could remove Trump as the Republican candidate, while a group of billionaires attempted to offer Trump $800 million in order to voluntarily quit the race, according to the Atlantic.

The fact of the matter is that Trump, while considered an outsider to politics, has operated as a consummate politician by catering to many of the special interest groups he ran on not allowing to have influence in his administration—which may ultimately be his undoing if his base abandons him as Mueller moves toward a potential impeachment.

As Democratic Sen. Chuck Shumer told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow in reference to Trump taking on the Intelligence Community:

“Let me tell you, you take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you.”