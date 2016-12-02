Austria Offers Prisoners Trips On “Love Bus”

Prisoners are being offered the chance to spend romantic time with their partners in a special “love cell” located in the rural wine growing region of Weinviertel, Austria.

The ‘love bus’ trips for criminals is coming out of the taxpayers pockets

The Local reports:

The trips are being organised for convicts located in the capital Vienna and the surrounding area where they will travel to the rural Weinviertel region where a special love cell is available.

The love nest was set up for the romantic meetings at the jail in the town of Korneuburg.

Dubbed the “sex line” by prisoners, the bus is used to ferry both men and women for meetings in the love cell.

People who have so far used the service include a woman imprisoned in Krems just outside Vienna in Lower Austria who was allowed to meet her husband there after making the trip on the love bus.

Britta Tichy-Martin from the Ministry of Justice said: “These so-called long-term visits are very important for the maintenance of a relationship, not only for the partners, but also for the children.”

However the service was criticised by far-right Freedom Party politician Christian Lausch, who works as a prison warden and who said: “I do not see why these love trips for criminals have to be paid for by the taxpayers.”