Baba Vanga Prophecy Sparks Fears Of Donald Trump Assassination

Famous Bulgarian clairvoyant Baba Vanga warned before her death that Barack Obama would become the 44th and “last U.S. president” which implies President-elect Donald Trump won’t be taking office in January.

The blind psychic who died in 1996 at the age of 85 is attributed with correctly predicting 9/11, the rise of ISIS and the 2004 Indian tsunami.

Russia recently warned Donald Trump that there may be a plot to assassinate him before his inauguration.

Mirror reports:

Conspiracy theorists believe the blind Bulgarian mystic warned that something will happen to the president elect before he is sworn in on January 20, 2017.

Incredibly, Baba correctly predicted that the 44th President of the United States would be black.

She also warned that an economic crisis would prevent the 45th president from taking office, meaning Obama would be the last to serve his term.

Her chilling prediction states: “Everyone will put their hopes in him to end it, but the opposite will happen; he will bring the country down and conflicts between north and south states will escalate.”

The mystic also made a chilling prophecy warning of an invasion of Europe by Muslim extremists in 2016.

She foresaw a “great Muslim war” which would begin with the Arab Spring in 2010, play out in Syria and end with the establishment of a caliphate by 2043 with Rome at its epicentre, News.com.au reported .

Vanga, who died in 1996 aged 85, reportedly made hundreds of predictions in her 50-year career.

What else did she get right? And what does the future hold according to the mystical seer?

The Kursk nuclear submarine disaster

In 1980 the blind prophetess predicted that in August of 1999, “Kursk will be covered with water and the whole world will weep over it.”

Kursk was a Russian sub that Sank in the Barents Sea on August 12, 2000, killing all aboard.

9/11

In 1989 Baba Vanga said: “Horror, horror! The American brethren will fall after being attacked by the steel birds. The wolves will be howling in a bush, and innocent blood will be gushing.”

On September 11, 2001, planes hijacked by Islamic extremists hit the World Trade Center in New York, killing thousands of people.