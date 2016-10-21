Bayer Monsanto Merger Will Steal The Marijuana Industry

The recent takeover bid of U.S. seed company Monsanto by German-based drug and crop chemical maker Bayer could mean the death of the infant marijuana industry and the birth of genetically modified corporate cannabis.

Marijuana industry insiders believe that the international corporation will destroy the industry, genetically modify the seeds and rob people of the diversity and natural benefits of cannabis.

Besides the health fears associated with GMOs, the company also plans to supply the necessary chemicals and fertilizers to attack marijuana seed breeders in the same way that Monsanto used RoundUp to attack farmers worldwide.

Bayer’s history includes making chemical weapons, providing material support (as part of the Farben group) for Hitler’s genocidal war crimes, using slave labor, and creating toxic and deadly products.

Bayer was the first company to mass produce and mass market heroin worldwide.

Monsanto has similarly made or contributed to the making of harmful products including saccharin, PCBs (polychlorinated biphenyls), nuclear weapons, polystyrene, DDT, Agent Orange, RoundUp (glyphosate), bovine growth hormone (rGBH), Aspartame, GMOs, and dioxin.

As you know from previous BigBudsMag.com articles, Monsanto makes poisons, GMOs, and other products proven to harm people and the environment.

Monsanto has a deep business partnership with Scotts Miracle-Gro, a convicted corporate criminal– and Scott’s Miracle-Gro is trying to take over the marijuana industry.

In the past two years, a Scotts Miracle-Gro front group purchased General Hydroponics, Botanicare, and Gavita.

Scotts Miracle-Gro CEO Jim Hagadorn says he intends to spend as much as HALF A BILLION DOLLARS to buy out the cannabis industry.

Major hydroponics nutrients, lighting, soil, and other grow equipment manufacturers report they’ve also been offered takeover bids by Scotts Miracle-Gro or its “Hawthorne” front company.

One major hydroponics lighting manufacturer told BigBudsMag.com that Scotts Miracle-Gro wanted to buy most of their bulbs and sell them at Home Depot and other discount stores.

“They indicated they want to bypass hydroponics retail stores,” the hydroponics lighting rep told us. “When we said we won’t get in bed with them to hurt the hydro industry, they said, ‘Well, we could just buy your whole company like we did with Gavita and do whatever we want.’”

Maximum Yield Magazine, which bans marijuana hydroponics nutrients company Advanced Nutrients from its indoor gardening expo events, welcomed a Monsanto affiliate into its Boston gardening expo several years ago.

This despite the fact that Monsanto and Scotts Miracle-Gro have long been partners with the DEA to produce poisons used in the wars against marijuana and coca plants.

Bayer has a business partnership with GW Pharmaceuticals, a UK-based company that grows marijuana, extracts compounds from it, and then turns the compounds into pharmaceutical medicines.

Bayer is the licensed distributor for GW’s Sativex®, an expensive medical cannabis extract spray that patients say is less effective than growing and using their own buds.

Like Monsanto and Scotts Miracle-Gro, Bayer is a pathologically harmful corporation.

When Monsanto is called out for creating harm to humans and the environment, the corporation responds with denials and propagandistic public relations campaigns, and attempts to intimidate its critics.

Michael Straumietis, founder and owner of hydroponics nutrients company Advanced Nutrients, has constantly warned the marijuana community about Monsanto, Scotts Miracle-Gro, GMO marijuana, and corporate takeover of the marijuana industry.

“Monsanto and Bayer have an agreement to share information about genetically modifying crops including cannabis,” Straumietis notes. “Bayer is partnered with GW Pharmaceuticals, which grows its own proprietary marijuana genetics. You can bet Monsanto and Bayer are interested in creating GMO marijuana.”

Several years ago, Straumietis reports, billionaire investor George Soros, who owns 500,000 shares of Monsanto stock, worked behind the scenes via a “public interest” front group to legalize cannabis research in Uruguay.

Straumietis says South American governmental insiders report that Monsanto is working there on genetically-modified cannabis, along with pharmaceuticalizing THC, other cannabinoids, and terpenoids.

The biggest problem with Monsanto, Bayer, and Scotts Miracle-Gro linking up globally is that their goals are to control the world’s seed supply, food supply, agricultural chemicals, fertilizers, and medicines.

“These corporations have reduced the variety and availability of native seeds,” he says. “They genetically modify crops so farmers have to buy new seeds every year, and use corporate chemicals like RoundUp to grow them. They’d do the same thing with GMO marijuana.”

The corporate interests and immense political power of Bayer, Monsanto, and Scotts Miracle-Gro, enforced by the World Trade Organization and international patent law, could result in corporate ownership of marijuana seed stock, prohibition of cannabis growers producing their own strains, GMO marijuana, and decrease in the number of cannabis strains available.

“There used to be hundreds of commercial varieties of apples,” Straumietis says. “Today there are less than two dozen. The United Nations warns that the diversity of cultivated crops declined by 75% during the 20th Century and a third of today’s crop diversity could disappear by 2050. The global plant breeding market is dominated by multinationals like Monsanto. They’re stealing Nature from us.”

Straumieitis warns that the corporate plan is to genetically modify marijuana, establish patented GMO marijuana seeds and strains in the marketplace, and then use patent and trademark enforcement to attack marijuana seed breeders and rob us of our seeds.

This is the exact model Monsanto has used to attack farmers worldwide, Straumietis says.

“Take a look at what Monsanto did to Canadian farmer Percy Schmeiser,” Straumietis advises.

Accompanying Monsanto’s agricultural monopoly strategy is their goal to increase pharmaceuticalization and medical products monopolies, so growing your own medical marijuana will be banned, and you’ll be forced to buy “medical products” such as Sativex, he says.

What can we do to stop these world-controlling elites?

Straumietis suggests the following tactics:

Make marijuana seeds and store them properly.

Boycott General Hydroponics, Botanicare, Gavita, and any other company that does business with Scotts Miracle-Gro, Monsanto, or Bayer.

Don’t use RoundUp or any other product made by Bayer, Scotts Miracle-Gro, or Bayer.

Don’t use products containing GMOs.

Join with groups that oppose criminal corporations and GMOs. Go here for more information.

Read this book.

Grow your own marijuana, breed it, and increase its legality.

“Corporations and people with hundreds of billions of dollars know marijuana is a miracle plant. They want to come in and steal our plants, seeds, and industry from us,” Straumietis says. “We must stop them.”